World, America

'Ghosts' drive Brazil's president from official residence: report

AFP
Published Mar 12, 2017, 8:14 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 8:15 am IST
'I felt something strange there. I wasn't able to sleep right from the first night,' President Michel Temer said.
Brazil's President Michel Temer. (Photo: AP)
 Brazil's President Michel Temer. (Photo: AP)

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil's President Michel Temer blames bad vibes and even ghosts for driving him from his sumptuous official residence in the capital Brasilia, a Brazilian news weekly reported Saturday.

Temer surprised Brazilian politics watchers this week with the revelation that he has decamped from the Alvorada Palace and moved with his former beauty queen wife and their seven-year-old son down the road to the smaller vice presidential residence.

The modernist Alvorada, which means Dawn and was designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, would be a dream home for many. It has a huge pool, football field, chapel, medical center and vast lawn.

But Temer, 76, and his 33-year-old wife Marcela, find the cavernous, glass-fronted building spooky.

"I felt something strange there. I wasn't able to sleep right from the first night. The energy wasn't good," Temer was quoted as saying by Veja.

"Marcela felt the same thing. Only (their son) Michelzinho, who went running from one end to the other, liked it."

"We even started to wonder: could there be ghosts?" he reportedly quipped to Veja.

According to a report in Globo newspaper, Marcela Temer brought in a priest to attempt to drive out any evil spirits, but to no avail.

The Temers then moved to the still luxurious but smaller Jaburu Palace nearby.

Temer knows it well: this was his residence when he served as vice president until last year when then president Dilma Rousseff was impeached for breaking budget accounting laws.

That automatically put Temer in the top job and in the Alvorada. No one filled his vacant vice presidential post, however, meaning he can now take his pick of palaces.

The house moving comes in the middle of a severe political crisis for Brazil, with many of Temer's allies facing potential corruption probes.

The president himself is battling a case in the electoral court where he is accused of having benefited from illegal donations when he and Rousseff ran together in 2014.

Tags: michel temer, alvorada palace, ghosts, negative vibes
Location: Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Pathetic': Twitter trolls Aishwaryaa Dhanush for her Bharatnatyam performance at UN

Screengrab from the video.
 

Phillauri music review: Earthy, soulful and well-crafted

A still from the film.
 

Poll paupers: Over 100 candidates score less than 100 votes!

Irom Sharmila could just get 90 votes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Nishabdham movie review: Baby Sathanya steals the thunder

Still from the film
 

Rahul Dravid to replace Anil Kumble as head coach after India-Australia Tests?

Rahul Dravid may soon find himself in former India and Karnataka teammate Anil Kumble's shoes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Australian media hits one below the belt, compares Virat Kohli with animals

Virat Kohli slammed Steve Smith after the Australian skipper tried to seek dressing room’s for using Decision Review System (DRS) during the second innings of the second India versus Australia Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Intruder scales White House fence while Trump was inside, held

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US troops deployed in Syria are invaders, says Bashar al-Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.(Photo: AFP)

Federal judge against enforcing Trump’s new travel ban on homeless Syrian family

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US expert says BJP's UP victory shows people’s trust in Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state. (Photo: File)

Terror groups like Haqqanis, LeT, JeM should not be given sanctuaries: India

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham