US: Cops hunt for armed thief, come across dead Telangana man in parking lot

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 12, 2017, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 12:30 pm IST
The thief tried to flee from the spot, but was caught by the cops soon after his car crashed at Serra Way and S. Abel Street.
According to reports, the victim has been identified as Vamsi Reddy Mamidala from Telangana.
 

Milpitas, California: Police in the US State of California are investigating a possible homicide incident that took place on Friday after they came across a dead man in a parking garage in Milpitas city.

According to a report, police officers responded to a case of a stolen vehicle at Ilara Apartments. The caller told the investigators that the thief had pointed two guns at her and took away her car keys, before fleeing from the spot.

Upon reaching the place, police officials heard a gunshot sound and later discovered a dead body in the garage.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Vamsi Reddy Mamidala from Telangana.

Meanwhile, the thief tried to flee from the spot, but was caught by the cops soon after his car crashed at Serra Way and S. Abel Street. The identity of the suspect has not yet been established.

