search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump cancels visit to UK, says will not unveil new US embassy

REUTERS
Published Jan 12, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
However, the embassy website showed that the decision to move the location was taken months before Barack Obama took office in Jan 2009.
'Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!,' Trump said on Twitter. (Photo: File)
 'Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!,' Trump said on Twitter. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump cancelled a visit to London scheduled for early this year, saying he was disappointed with the "Obama administration having sold" the US embassy in the British capital.

"(The) reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars," Trump said in a tweet late on Thursday.

 

However, the embassy website showed that the decision to move the location was taken months before Barack Obama took office in January 2009.

The US Embassy & Consulates in the UK said in October 2008 the embassy would be relocated for security reasons.

"Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!," Trump said on Twitter.

The Daily Mail earlier reported the cancellation of Trump's UK visit in which he was expected to inaugurate the new embassy.

The United States is leaving behind an imposing 1960 stone and concrete embassy in London's upmarket Grosvenor Square - an area known as 'Little America' during World War II, when the square also housed the military headquarters of General Dwight D Eisenhower.

The new embassy on the South Bank is a veritable fortress set back at least 100 feet (30 meters) from surrounding buildings - mostly newly-erected high-rise residential blocks - and incorporating living quarters for the US Marines permanently stationed inside.

The USD 1 billion construction, overlooking the River Thames, was wholly funded by the sale of other properties in London.

Tags: donald trump, barack obama, us embassy, river thames, uk
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Modi among top 3 world leaders in survey, defeats Jinping, Trump, Putin

Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting between January 22 and 23. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Saudi Arabia gets its first ‘woman only’ car showroom

The showroom offers a wide selection of vehicles from various makes and is staffed by women only. (Photo: AFP)
 

CES' robot strippers have a lot to say about sexism, tech and the future

The robots are the work of artist Giles Walker, who made them seven years ago after he found two surveillance cameras on a warehouse floor. (Photo: AP)
 

Martian ice deposits could sustain human outposts in the future

The deposits were found at seven geological formations called scarps, with slopes up to 55 degrees, in the southern hemisphere and one in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
 

Bizarre: Ikea wants women to pee on ad to get discount

The ad uses technology similar to what's in an at-home pregnancy test, according to Ad Week. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Daughter helps widowed mum find love again

Geeta Agarwal lost her husband to cardiac arrest on May 2016. She soon went into depression and her health got worse following Sanhita’s move to Gurugram to pursue her career. (Photo: Facebook/ Sanhita Agarwal)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US hopes Pakistan would do right thing and ‘turn over’ terrorists

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a federal register notification formally designated Pakistan as a 'special watch list' country for severe violations of religious freedom. (Photo: Representational Image)

Indian media more objective, fair in reporting than US: Pew survey

In all the parameters Indian media scores better than the American media.(Photo: AP | Representational Image)

Trump says he ‘probably’ has good relationship with Kim Jong-Un

Kim has warned the United States that he intends to build a nuclear arsenal capable of hitting the United States, prompting threats of military action by Washington. (Photo: AFP)

Get people from Norway, not sh**hole countries: Trump on immigration

Trump said he wanted people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met and held a press conference with on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

FBI releases photos of 4 hijackers of Neerja Bhanot's Pan Am flight 73

Neerja Bhanot, who headed the attendants on the flight, lost her life in protecting the passengers. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham