search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Indian media more objective, fair in reporting than US: Pew survey

PTI
Published Jan 12, 2018, 10:57 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2018, 10:57 am IST
The Pew survey states that 80 per cent of its Indian respondents said that reporting by their news organisations was accurate.
In all the parameters Indian media scores better than the American media.(Photo: AP | Representational Image)
 In all the parameters Indian media scores better than the American media.(Photo: AP | Representational Image)

Washington: In the age of fast-paced social media wherein terms like 'fake media' or 'fake news' is increasingly gathering popular connotation, a significant majority of Indians believe that news reporting by their mainstream media is fair and objective, a survey has said.

In all the parameters Indian media scores better than the American media.

 

Against a global median of 62 per cent people agreeing that news organisations are doing a good job at reporting the news accurately, the Pew survey said that 80 per cent of its Indian respondents said that reporting by their news organisations was accurate.

Only seven per cent of the Indians believe otherwise, as against a high 43 percent in the US, who said that their media was not objective and accurate.

However, a majority (56 per cent) of Americans still believe that the mainstream media is objective and fair in reporting.

Next week, the President Donald Trump has announced that he will present one of its kind 'Fake Media Award' to those media outlets he argues does inaccurate reporting.

Quite often Trump identified some of the top American media outlets, CNN, New York Times and Washington Post as fake media.

According to Pew Survey, as many as 72 per cent of the Indians believe that their media is doing fairly good coverage of the government.

Only 10 per cent does not believe so, as against a high 41 per cent by Americans, which is higher than the global median of 39 per cent.

58 per cent of the respondents in the US still think that the media is doing a good coverage of the government, which is a point lower than the global median of 59 per cent. In India, a low 16 per cent think their news media are doing a poor job reporting different positions on political issues fairly, compared with 65 per cent who say they are doing well.

In the US, the figures stands for 52 per cent and 47 per cent respectively, against the global median of 44 per cent and 52 per cent respectively Pew said.

According to the latest Pew survey, across other regions, India stands out for its percentage that follows local news very closely (61 per cent), against 40 per cent in the US and the global median of just 37 per cent.

Whole in most of the countries surveyed, interest in local news is equal to or lower than interest in national news, people follow local news more than national news in just two countries, India and Indonesia, Pew said.

On the other hand, a global median of 57 per cent say they follow international news closely, and just 16 per cent follow it very closely. In India, the figure stands at 53 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

Only 16 per cent of the Indian respondents said that they follow the US news very closely, against the highest 28 per cent by people in Canada.

Pew said a global median of 35 per cent say they use social media to get news daily, while 13 per cent use it less than once a day to get news.

About half (52 per cent) say they never use social networking sites to get news.

In India, notably, only 15 per cent said they use social media to get daily news. There is a disparity in the gender.

Only eight per cent of the women in India said they rely on social media to get daily news, as against 22 per cent by men.

Releasing details of its survey, Pew said as many as 65 per cent of Indians consider that their news media is covering political issues "fairly".

The figure stands 72 per cent for government leaders and officials, and 80 per cent believe that the media is "accurately" covering the news and 72 per cent of them believe the most important news of the day are being covered fairly by the Indian media.

In all these parameters, according to Pew survey, Indian media fares much better than the American media where the figure stands respectively at 47 per cent (for reporting political issues), 58 per cent (news about government leaders and officials), 56 per cent (news accurately) and 61 per cent (most important events).

Tags: indian media, american media, pew survey, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Modi among top 3 world leaders in survey, defeats Jinping, Trump, Putin

Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting between January 22 and 23. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Saudi Arabia gets its first ‘woman only’ car showroom

The showroom offers a wide selection of vehicles from various makes and is staffed by women only. (Photo: AFP)
 

CES' robot strippers have a lot to say about sexism, tech and the future

The robots are the work of artist Giles Walker, who made them seven years ago after he found two surveillance cameras on a warehouse floor. (Photo: AP)
 

Martian ice deposits could sustain human outposts in the future

The deposits were found at seven geological formations called scarps, with slopes up to 55 degrees, in the southern hemisphere and one in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
 

Bizarre: Ikea wants women to pee on ad to get discount

The ad uses technology similar to what's in an at-home pregnancy test, according to Ad Week. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Daughter helps widowed mum find love again

Geeta Agarwal lost her husband to cardiac arrest on May 2016. She soon went into depression and her health got worse following Sanhita’s move to Gurugram to pursue her career. (Photo: Facebook/ Sanhita Agarwal)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump says he ‘probably’ has good relationship with Kim Jong-Un

Kim has warned the United States that he intends to build a nuclear arsenal capable of hitting the United States, prompting threats of military action by Washington. (Photo: AFP)

Get people from Norway, not sh**hole countries: Trump on immigration

Trump said he wanted people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met and held a press conference with on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

FBI releases photos of 4 hijackers of Neerja Bhanot's Pan Am flight 73

Neerja Bhanot, who headed the attendants on the flight, lost her life in protecting the passengers. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Julian Assange gets Ecuador citizenship

Julian Assange

Teen shot dead in food truck looting

A 19-year-old Venezuelan was shot dead (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham