US: Minor sexually abused by relative, livestreams suicide on Facebook

Cedartown, Georgia: A 12-year-old girl from Georgia livestreamed her suicide on Facebook after she was allegedly sexually abused by a family member.

The incident took place at the victim’s home in Cedartown in the US state of Georgia. Identified as Katelyn Nicole Davis, the minor girl committed suicide on December 30. She was found hanging from a tree in the front yard of her home.

The video was shared by many people and soon went viral on social media, sparking outrage. Police authorities rushed to Katelyn’s home to save her, but pronounced her dead soon after.

During investigation, police came across a blog written by Katelyn on December 27, three days prior to her death. In her blog, she mentioned that she had been sexually abused by a relative.

An earlier blog written by her under her pseudo name Dolly also mentioned about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her relative. In the blog, she wrote that she had been hit with a studded belt and that someone had also tried to rape her.

One of her previously written blogs also showed that she suffered from depression and discussed different ways of committing suicide.