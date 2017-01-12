World, America

US girl killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' endured life of abuse

AP
Published Jan 12, 2017, 9:21 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 9:21 am IST
The girl was raped by her mother’s boyfriend as a part of a sexual fetish the couple shared.
Representational Picture (Photo: File)
 Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Pennsylvania: The 14-year-old girl who was raped, tortured and killed at her adoptive mother's house had been abused or neglected in at least three homes during her short life.

A lawyer for Grace Packer's birth parents tells The Associated Press they lost custody of the toddler over allegations that other adults were sexually abusing their children.

Grace was adopted by adoption worker Sara Packer, only to have been molested by Packer's husband when she was 9. Packer’s husband went to prison for the same.

Authorities near Philadelphia this week charged Sara Packer and a later boyfriend with killing Grace in a "rape-murder fantasy" carried out over many hours.

They say the couple didn't want the girl and plotted to kill her as soon as she returned from a long stay with an out-of-state relative last year.

Tags: girl raped, child abuse, child sexual abuse
Location: United States, Pennsylvania

