Russia has more than one Donald Trump sex tape, says CIA

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 12, 2017, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 7:55 pm IST
A spokesman for Putin had denied allegations that the Kremlin has collected compromising information about US President-elect.
Washington: The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) believes that Russia has more than one sex tape of US President-elect Donald Trump, according to a report in the Mirror.

However, the 70-year-old billionaire has denied any such claims that the Russian government had any kind of compromising information on him.

Moreover, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin had denied allegations that the Kremlin has collected compromising information about US President-elect Donald Trump, deriding the claim as a "complete fabrication and utter nonsense."

"This is an evident attempt to harm our bilateral ties," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow. "The Kremlin does not engage in collecting compromising information."

Earlier, a US official had said that intelligence officials had informed Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to publicly discuss the matter.

After news reports were published about the briefing, Trump refuted the allegations and tweeted: "Fake news - a total political witch hunt!"

Turned over 'complete' control of business to my 2 sons: Trump

Donald Trump with his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP)

Indian-American seeks re-election to US city Council seat

Harish Jajoo, a City Councilman in Texas, lost out in his quest to become the mayor of Sugar Land city to Joe Zimmerman last year, pledged to the city's residents to remain an independent voice for the Indian Americans there. (Photo: YouTube)

US: Minor sexually abused by relative, livestreams suicide on Facebook

Katelyn Nicole Davis, the minor girl committed suicide on December 30. (Photo: Facebook)

No plans to alter the One-China policy: Tillerson

Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson. (Photo: AP)

Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal 'Obamacare'

Trump oozed confidence at a news conference on Tuesday, promising his incoming administration would soon reveal a plan to both repeal so-called Obamacare and replace it with legislation to
