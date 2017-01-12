Russia has more than one Donald Trump sex tape, says CIA

The 70-year-old billionaire has denied any such claims that the Russian government had any kind of compromising information on him.

Washington: The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) believes that Russia has more than one sex tape of US President-elect Donald Trump, according to a report in the Mirror.

Moreover, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin had denied allegations that the Kremlin has collected compromising information about US President-elect Donald Trump, deriding the claim as a "complete fabrication and utter nonsense."

"This is an evident attempt to harm our bilateral ties," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow. "The Kremlin does not engage in collecting compromising information."

Earlier, a US official had said that intelligence officials had informed Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to publicly discuss the matter.

After news reports were published about the briefing, Trump refuted the allegations and tweeted: "Fake news - a total political witch hunt!"