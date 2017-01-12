World, America

Rex Tillerson opposes blanket ban on Muslims' entry into US

PTI
Published Jan 12, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Tillerson said the US must win the war against Islamic terrorists not just on the battlefield, but must triumph in the war of ideas.
Tillerson said he would require more information on how the government would approach constructing a registry of Muslims before he would consider lending his support to creating one. (Photo: AP)
 Tillerson said he would require more information on how the government would approach constructing a registry of Muslims before he would consider lending his support to creating one. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Donald Trump's secretary of state pick Rex Tillerson has said he does not support blanket travel ban against Muslims even as he asserted that the US must win the war against Islamic terrorists not just on the battlefield, but in the war of ideas.

"I think what's important is that we are able to make a judgement about the people that are coming into the country.

And so no, I do not support a blanket type rejection of any particular group of people," the 64-year-old former ExxonMobil CEO told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing yesterday.

"But clearly, we have serious challenges to be able to vet people coming into the country particularly, under the current circumstances because of the instability in the parts of the world that it's occurring," he said.

"It's a huge challenge and I don't think we can just close our eyes and ignore that. We have to be very clear-eyed about recognising that threat and developing a means to deal with it," Tillerson said.

President-elect Donald Trump had vowed to temporarily ban Muslim travel and immigration to the country after a wave of terrorist attacks carried out or inspired by the Islamic State in Europe and the US.

He has since walked back that promise, instead saying he would ban immigration from countries where terrorism is prevalent.

Tillerson, however, said he would require more information on how the government would approach constructing a registry of Muslims before he would consider lending his support to creating one.

"I would need to have a lot more information around how such an approach would even be constructed. And if it were a tool for vetting, then it probably extends to other people as well other groups that are threats to the US," he said.

Tillerson said the US must win the war against Islamic terrorists not just on the battlefield, but must triumph in the war of ideas.

Tillerson said that because of his past work, he has travelled extensively to Muslim countries.

"I've gained an appreciation and recognition of this great faith. That's why I made a distinction that we should support those Muslim voices that reject this same radical Islam that we reject," he noted.

"Now, this is part of winning the war other than on the battlefield. I mentioned we have to win it, not just on the battlefield. We've gotta to win the war of ideas and our of our greatest allies in this war is going to be the moderate voices of Muslim, of people in the Muslim faith, who speak from their perspective and their rejection of that representation of what is otherwise a great faith," he said.

"My expectation is that we're going to be able to reengage with our traditional friends and allies in the region. Not just in the Middle East but I think as you pointed out there are large Muslim populations in South East Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, other important countries in that part of the world where we have serious issues of common issues as well," he said.

Radical Islam, he said, poses a grave risk to the stability of nations and the well-being of their citizens.

Tillerson said eliminating ISIS would be the first step in disrupting the capabilities of other groups and individuals committed to striking America's homeland and allies.

Tags: rex tillerson, ban on muslims, donald trump, us, islamic terrorists

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
Shah Rukh Khan launched on Tuesday an interesting sculture based on the place Bandra in Mumbai where he resides. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches interesting Bandra sculpture
Hrithik Roshan and his close friends and relatives were seen at his birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates birthday with friends and family
Bollywood stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Parineeti, Aditya, Rohit, other stars are a class apart
Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, R Madhavan and numerous other stars were seen arriving at the nomination bash of an awards show. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Sonakshi, other stars come out in style for event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj and Co don Team India's new ODI jersey

The Team India jerseys have always enjoyed a good reception amongst its fans and the new kit promises to do the same. (Photo: BCCI)
 

WhatsApp: How to trick a scam message

If you get any message that requires you to forcefully share with an x number of persons in order to get the reward or freebie, then it definitely sounds as a scam.
 

Video: A.R Rahman's new version of Tamil hit 'Urvasi Urvasi' goes viral
 

Virat Kohli among the hottest searches of 2016

The Delhi lad garnered 108 millions page views in both the Hindi and English content. (Photo: AP)
 

Kardashian robbery suspects includes an elderly cocaine dealer

Kim Kardashian
 

Beware of new WhatsApp threat offering free internet without Wi-Fi

The scam is spread with more people as a chain reaction, luring the user into obtaining something free.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: Bones in suitcase still a mystery but new leads investigated

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

US girl killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' endured life of abuse

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General promises curbs on H-1B visas

Attorney General nominee Jess Sessions (Photo: AP)

Will come out with major report on hacking in 90 days: Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)

Russia blackmailing Donald Trump, says report

President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham