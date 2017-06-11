Mom goes partying, leaves kids for over 15 hrs to die in car; arrested

Amanda Hawkins (19), was arrested on Thursday and has been indicted with two counts of child abandonment. (Photo: Facebook)

Texas: Amanda, a 19-year-old mother of two and a Walmart supermarket employee from Kerr County, left her children in the car overnight while she was frolicking with friends.

One-year-old Brynn and two-year-old Addyson cried for hours but nobody attended to them. However, Amanda’s friends had cautioned her about her crying babies.

The next day temperature outside rose while the babies remained shut inside the car. By noon, the temperature outside was as high as 33 degree C.

According to a Kerr County Sheriff, one of Hawkins’ male friends dozed off in the car but didn’t bother to rescue the children.

When the mother finally returned, the children had passed out. Amanda took them to a hospital and said they fell unconscious after smelling flowers at a local park. However, the children died in a couple of hours.

Later, the mother confessed to leaving her babies trapped in the car for over 15 hours during a police investigation.

Amanda Hawkins was arrested on Thursday and has been indicted with two counts of child abandonment. The charges may later upgrade as the children in this case died, a police official said. The accused has been held on a $70,000 bond.

The 19-yr-old mother could be punished with 2 years of jail if found guilty.

“This is by far the most horrific case of child endangerment that I have seen in the 37 years that I have been in law enforcement,” the Kerr County Sheriff Hierholzer said.