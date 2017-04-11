World, America

Panama Papers investigation awarded prestigious Pulitzer Prize

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 11, 2017, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 12:54 pm IST
The Panama Papers reports were written by the ICIJ, the McClatchy Company, the Miami Herald, Süddeutsche Zeitung and other media partners.
Miami Herald reporter Nicholas Nehamas, right, gets a hug from Executive Editor and Vice President Aminda Marqués Gonzalez. (Photo: AP)
 Miami Herald reporter Nicholas Nehamas, right, gets a hug from Executive Editor and Vice President Aminda Marqués Gonzalez. (Photo: AP)

New York: The Panama Papers investigation was on Monday awarded the Pulitzer Prize, the most prestigious award in US journalism, for 'Explanatory Reporting'.

The Pulitzer Prize Board lauded praised the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) for “using a collaboration of more than 300 reporters on six continents to expose the hidden infrastructure and global scale of offshore tax havens,” according to a report in ICIJ.

The Panama Papers reports were written by the ICIJ, the McClatchy Company, the Miami Herald, Süddeutsche Zeitung and other media partners.

“This honour is a testament to the enterprise and teamwork of our staff and our partners here in the United States and around the world,” Gerard Ryle, ICIJ’s director, said. “We’re honoured that the Pulitzer Board recognized the groundbreaking revelations and worldwide impact that the Panama Papers collaboration produced,” he added.

The 101st edition of the awards was announced at Columbia University in New York. The ICIJ had last year published a massive trove of 'Panama Papers' information on detailed offshore holding of companies linked to more than 140 politicians in more than 50 countries – including 14 current or former world leaders.

Thousands of documents related to India, linking close to 2,000 individuals, entities and addresses from the country, were also exposed.

Tags: panama papers, pulitzer prize, icij
Location: United States, New York, New York

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A lot of women feel men are selfish when it comes to sex: study

Research also shows men make women orgasm to feel more masculine (Photo: Pixabay)
 

MBBS student delivers baby on train with senior's help through Whatsapp

Quick thinking and technology put to good use (Photo: Facebook)
 

PV Sindhu, unknown Nikhar Garg in fray for BWF athletes' commission

PV Sindhu., who clinched silver medal at the Rio Olympics, is among the nine shuttlers vying for a position in the Badminton World Federation's Athletes Commission. (Photo: )
 

Life beyond Earth? New NASA findings may indicate that

(Representational image)
 

Future Airpods could charge Apple devices

(Representational image)
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Blame me for loss, says Shane Watson

"I didn't start well with the bat and I'm certainly to blame, getting out in the first over," said Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Shane Watson. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian tourists spent nearly USD 12 billion in US in 2015: report

On an average, international visitor spend around USD 4,500. (Photo: AP)

Time for decisive steps to end hate crimes in US: Indian-American lawmaker

Raja Krishnamoorthi is a member of the US House of Representatives. (Photo: Twitter)

California gunman kills wife, self as she teaches class; student also dead

Police officers investigate outside North Park School after a deadly shooting at the elementary school in San Bernardino.(Photo: AP)

Video: Asian doctor dragged, thrown out of overbooked flight in US

United Airlines said airline representatives chose four passengers at random when no volunteers agreed to leave the overbooked flight. (Photo: Screengrab)

Donald Trump wall gets over 400 ideas

One proposal for Trump’s border wall calls for a hyperloop rather than a barrier along the border.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham