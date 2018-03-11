search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Maybe ‘Jews’ meddled in 2016 US election, but not Kremlin: Vladimir Putin

AFP
Published Mar 11, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2018, 10:13 am IST
US intel agencies concluded in 2017 that Putin personally directed an effort to influence the 2016 US presidential election.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested in a US television interview that Ukrainians, Tatars or 'Jews,' could have meddled in the 2016 US presidential election -- but not the Kremlin. (Photo: File)
 Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested in a US television interview that Ukrainians, Tatars or 'Jews,' could have meddled in the 2016 US presidential election -- but not the Kremlin. (Photo: File)

Washington: Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested in a US television interview that Ukrainians, Tatars or "Jews," could have meddled in the 2016 US presidential election -- but not the Kremlin.

"Why have you decided the Russian authorities, myself included, gave anybody permission to do this?" Putin asked in the often-combative interview with NBC television.

 

The leading US intelligence agencies concluded in 2017 that Putin personally directed an intelligence effort to influence the 2016 US presidential election to undermine Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign and boost Republican Donald Trump.

In February 2018, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is conducting a widespread probe into Russia's role in the campaign, indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies for allegedly backing Trump, maligning Clinton, and engaging in other election interference.

"So what if they're Russians?" Putin said of the allegations, according to transcripts of the NBC interview released late Friday.

"There are 146 million Russians. So what?... I don't care. I couldn't care less... They do not represent the interests of the Russian state."

"Maybe," Putin said, "they are not even Russians but Ukrainians, Tatars or Jews, but with Russian citizenship, which should also be checked; maybe they have dual citizenship or a green card; maybe the US paid them for this."

"How can you know that? I do not know either."

No laws broken?

Despite Mueller's 37-page indictment, Putin said he has seen no evidence thus far that the alleged meddling broke any laws.

"We in Russia cannot prosecute anyone as long as they have not violated Russian law... At least send us a piece of paper... Give us a document. Give us an official request. And we'll take a look at it."

Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion with Moscow, and Putin laughed at the mere suggestion.

"Could anyone really believe that Russia, thousands of miles away... influenced the outcome of the election? Doesn't that sound ridiculous even to you?" Putin asked.

On announcing the indictment on the Russians, US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the document made no judgment on whether the alleged Russian propaganda campaign altered the election outcome.

"It's not our goal to interfere. We do not see what goal we would accomplish by interfering. There's no goal," Putin said.

US intelligence chiefs last month said Russia still seeks to meddle in US politics, posing a threat to mid-term congressional elections in November, and the 2020 presidential election.

'Destabilization' campaign

Trump has acknowledged that Russia and "other countries" meddled in the 2016 election, but insisted it had "no impact on our votes whatsoever" and vowed to make sure it wouldn't happen again.

"We'll counteract whatever they do. We'll counteract it very strongly. You don't want your system of votes to be compromised in any way," Trump said on Tuesday. "And we won't allow that to happen."

Russian efforts however are said to go far beyond US elections: US General Curtis Scaparrotti, the commander of NATO forces in Europe, told US lawmakers on Thursday that Russia is working to break up the NATO alliance partly through its online operations spreading false information.

"Russia is carrying out a campaign of destabilization to change the international order, fracture NATO and undermine US leadership around the world," Scaparrotti told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

Tags: us-russia ties, russian destabilisation campaign, russian meddling in us election, vladimir putin, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami demands thorough investigation into wife Hasin Jahan's allegations

"There have been many accusations which are increasing day-by-day. I don't want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly," said Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan's allegations. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Why is Xiaomi putting a notch in the top corner of the display?

With the selfie camera going up to a practical position, the user experience on the Mi MIX 2S could certainly improve by heavily.
 

Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan: She is brainwashed, under someone's influence

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday broke silence on the ongoing controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan, saying that people were’making fun of the entire episode’.(Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Mohammed Shami: Wife Hasin Jahan's claims shocking but will protect her and daughter

Mohammed SHami in an interview said that the fight within my house should not tarnish image of his daughter and wife. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March 2017 that she would not live to see 2018. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

Samsung ditching in-display fingerprint sensor for Galaxy Note 9: Kuo

Samsung reportedly beleives that the in-display sensor may have a lot of issues, which cannout be affordable for the company's flagship Galaxy S and Note series devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Prez took decision himself: Tillerson asserts Trump’s willingness to meet Kim

Trump has said he was prepared to meet Kim in what would be the first face-to-face encounter between the two countries' leaders and potentially mark a major breakthrough in nuclear tensions with Pyongyang. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un to hold historic meet

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump

Being President takes toll: Donald Trump less of a billionaire now

Trump also shelled out USD 25 million in settling lawsuits that alleged his Trump University real estate courses defrauded students. (Photo: AP)

US offers USD 11 mn bounty on Malala shooter, 2 other Pak Taliban leaders

TTP leader Maulana Fazlullah is responsible for the June 2012 beheading of 17 Pakistani soldiers and October 9, 2012, shooting of Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai. (Photo: File)

First date: Trump agrees to meet Kim Jong after he says no to nuke tests

A meeting between US president Donald Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would mark a dramatic breakthrough in efforts to resolve the tense standoff over North Korea's effort to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham