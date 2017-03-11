World, America

Terror groups like Haqqanis, LeT, JeM should not be given sanctuaries: India

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 2:03 pm IST
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin warned against differentiating between good and bad terrorists.
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants (Photo: AFP/File)
 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants (Photo: AFP/File)

United Nations: India has said that outfits like the Haqqani network, LeT and JeM should be treated like terrorist groups and warned that terrorism's "resurgent forces" are not given sanctuaries and safe havens in any form.

"The unimpeded and increasingly brutal terrorist attacks, the territorial gains by terrorist groups with support from outside Afghanistan and the emerging grave humanitarian crises are all portents of dreadful times," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said on Friday during a Security Council session on the situation in Afghanistan.

"It is our first and foremost duty to ensure that the resurgent forces of terrorism and extremism do not find sanctuaries and safe havens in any name, form or manifestation," he said, adding that experience has shown when "foreign assistance" is available to insurgents, situations tend to fester and take a greater toll.

He strongly warned against differentiating between good and bad terrorists as well as playing one group against the other.

"The Taliban, Haqqani Network, al-Qaeda, Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and others of their ilk are all terror organisations, many of them proscribed by the UN. They should be treated like terrorist organisations and their activities universally opposed," he said.

In a criticism of the world body, Akbaruddin said it is obvious that the political process the UN had started and the sanction regimes it had split have not quite worked.

"The fact that the Council has not acted on the Taliban leaders as it had vowed in resolution 1988 is now well documented," he said.

The Indian envoy also strongly criticised the Security Council's subsidiary body for taking four months to confirm the death of the leader of the Taliban.

"It is now 7 months and we are still counting as we await the decision of the Council's same subsidiary on freezing the accounts of that slain terrorist," he said.

Akbaruddin cautioned that the international community cannot stand and watch from the sidelines as gains achieved by them and the Afghan people towards the war-torn country’s development in the last decades are reversed.

India called for decisive action to combat terror groups, saying nations have had to pay a costly price for their inactions in the past.

"While territories are captured by terrorists, people are killed and threatened to go back to a situation perhaps same as or worse than what they fled, can we remain just looking on? Standing, where we are today, it is imperative that we take action and take it decisively. We must not forget the implications the world faced in 2001 for its lack of action. History never forgives those who forget it," he added.

Tags: haqqani, united nations, lashkar-e-toiba, jaish-e-mohammad

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Inside pics: Salman, Karisma, Karan, Malaika, others have a ball at bash

Some of the pictures of the bash shared on Instagram.
 

MS Dhoni unlikely to witness Virat Kohli and Co take on Australia in Ranchi Test

If MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand side reaches semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the former Indian cricket team skipper won’t be able to reach Ranchi and witness the third India versus Australia Test in his hometown Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Shah Rukh undergoes shoulder surgery again, shares news in the sweetest way

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in 'Raees' earlier this year.
 

India vs Australia Test cricket series: Pat Cummins replaces injured Mitchell Starc

In selecting Pat, we were looking for a strike bowling replacement option, said Trevor Hohns, head of Australian selection committee. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why BCCI decided to withdraw complaint against Steve Smith over DRS row

According to sources in Indian cricket Board, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland requested BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to not press charges, reminding him of the cordial bilateral relations they shared through the years. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Five-year-old spells Sanskrit word correctly to become youngest spelling bee champ

The five-year-old became the youngest ever champion in the competition which was previously won by Indians. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Pak military plays key role in national security and foreign affairs: US delegation

Pakistani army. (Photo: AP)

Extended H-1B work visa processing will delay research: US research group

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Trump invites Mahmud Abbas to discuss Palestinian-Israeli ties

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas. (Photo: AP)

Indian-American attorney Preet Bharara among 46 attorneys asked to quit by Trump

Attorney General Jeff Session. (Photo: AP)

Iraq says no sign of ISIS chemical weapons use in Mosul

Iraq's UN envoy Mohamed Alhakim. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham