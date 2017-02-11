 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli-led Indian side is in driver’s seat in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 3: India aim to tighten grip on Hyderabad Test
 
Better be careful: Donald Trump warns Iran President Rouhani

Published Feb 11, 2017
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 8:27 am IST
Rouhani was quoted as saying that anyone who speaks to Iranians with threats would regret it.
US President Donald Trump and Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump and Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran President Hassan Rouhani "better be careful" after Rouhani was quoted as saying that anyone who speaks to Iranians with threats would regret it.

Trump was asked in a brief appearance in the press cabin aboard Air Force One about Rouhani's reported remarks to a rally in Tehran to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Rouhani was quoted in media reports as saying Iran had shown in the 38 years since the revolution that "it will make anyone who speaks to Iranians with the language of threats regret it."

"He better be careful," Trump said.

Trump on Feb. 2 put Iran "on notice" over charges that Tehran violated a nuclear deal with the West by test-firing a ballistic missile, taking an aggressive posture toward Iran that could raise tensions in the region.

Trump made the comments about Rouhani while flying on the presidential jet carrying him and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a weekend at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida.

Tags: donald trump, hassan rouhani, iran president

