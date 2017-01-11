US girl drugged, raped and burnt by family suffered from STD: autopsy

Victoria Martens' burnt and dismembered corpse was found in a bathtub at her home in Alberquerque, New Mexico. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Alberquerque, New Mexico: In a horrifying revelation in the Victoria Martens murder case, US police revealed that the victim was suffering from a sexually transmitted disease when she was drugged, raped, chopped up and burnt by her family.

Victoria Martens' burnt and dismembered corpse was found in a bathtub after police got a call from an unidentified person informing about smoke rising from Arroyo Villas Apartment Complex's bathroom in Alberquerque, New Mexico.

Following the incident, police had arrested the victim's mother, her boyfriend and his cousin. Police said when they entered the house, they came across horrifying scenes. The victim's dismembered body lay in the bathtub and blood stains all over the place. Parts of her body were wrapped up in plastic bags and hidden in the laundry hamper, added police.

Medical report of the victim's body suggested that she had been given a dose of methamphetamine to calm her down so that the couple could have sex with her, before dismembering her.

In her statement to the police, the victim’s mother confessed to watching her boyfriend and his cousin gangrape and murder her daughter on her 10th birthday. Investigators believe that the boyfriend of victim's mother raped her while his cousin covered her mouth and pinned her down to the floor as he watched the horrific abuse.

Police also revealed that the victim's mother initially told two different stories claiming her innocence. However, she confessed to the crime hours after being interrogated.

Police chief Gordon Eden said that the incident was a complete disregard of human life and the worst betrayal by a mother, adding that it was "the most gruesome act of evil I have ever seen in my career".