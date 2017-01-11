World, America

US calls for India, Afghanistan and Pakistan partnership on counter-terrorism

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2017, 7:48 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 8:19 am IST
The security of the three nations is tangibly inter-connected and it would be betterment for the region if the countries work together.
White House Deputy spokesperson Mark Toner. (Photo: AP)
 White House Deputy spokesperson Mark Toner. (Photo: AP)

Washington:  The US has called for partnership between India, Pakistan and Afghanistan on counter-terrorism operations, asserting that it is for the "betterment" of the region as security of the three countries is linked with one another.

"The realisation that Afghanistan's security, Pakistan's security, indeed India's security, they're all interconnected. So as much as they can work in tandem or work in a partnership on counter-terrorism operations, I think it's for the betterment of the region," State Department Deputy Spokesman Mark Toner told reporters on Tuesday.

Condemning the terrorist attacks on Afghanistan's Parliament in Kabul that killed at least 38 people, and also one in Kandhar, Toner agreed with the allegations of the Afghan government that continuation of terrorist safe havens in Pakistan gave terrorists an opportunity to carry out attacks inside Afghanistan at their will.

"I think we've been very frank and very open about publicly saying to Pakistan that it needs to not provide any safe haven to groups that will or are intent on carrying out attacks on Afghanistan," Toner said.

"We've seen some progress. We've seen them take some steps to address these safe havens. But clearly, the problem persists and it's something that's part of our ongoing conversation or ongoing dialogue or ongoing cooperation with Pakistan," he said in response to a question.

Toner said an attack on the Afghanistan's Parliament is an attack on democracy and the US would not let the war-torn country slip away the gains.

"An attack on parliamentarians is frankly an attack on democracy," he said.

"I think it’s in the work-in-progress column and I think the president and the Secretary of State has spoken frankly about the fact that we don't want to see Afghanistan slide back into what it was. By ‘we’ I mean not just the US, but the international community, NATO and its partners on the ground," he added.

The US is encouraging the Afghan government and its people to build up the capacity of the security forces and consolidating their strengths.

"The United States has worked hard to foster Afghan-led peace process, which again ultimately is, US believes, the way forward," he said.

"We encourage that. I don't think we can possibly look at it though and say, mission accomplished. We would certainly not say that. But at the same point, we're not going to encourage any kind of walking away from the situation there," Toner said.

Tags: anti-terror cooperation, indo-pak-afghan cooperation

Lifestyle Gallery

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shiv Sena sends threat letter to distributor against screening SRK's Raaes

The film, apart from having Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role, also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the female lead.
 

Arrest warrant issued against Wasim Akram

The left-arm fast bowler had lodged a complaint with Bahadrabad police, after which a case was registered against a suspect. (Photo: PTI)
 

Trump named Meryl Streep among his favourite actresses in 2015!

The three-time Oscar winner took swipes at Trump's divisive rhetoric without naming him as she cautioned against powerful people using their position to
 

George Clooney, Barbra Streisand blast Trump for calling Meryl Streep ‘overrated’

George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Donald Trump.
 

After Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra says MS Dhoni will always be the captain

Nehra said Dhoni loves his job as a cricketer and is never perturbed by the pressure of statistics or records. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp message about Paytm to stop working from January 15 is a hoax

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) is 51 per cent owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma and 49 per cent ownership is with One97 Communications Ltd.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Al-Qaeda ally releases video showing Swiss hostage alive: Report

Beatrice Stockly, who was previously abducted by Islamists in northern Mali in 2012, was taken for the second time on January 7 (Photo: YouTube)

More fire from Obama, Putin aides blacklisted

US President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prestigious US award for 4 NRIs

US President Barack Obama. (Photo: File)

PIO doctor Akhil Reddy fined in fraud case

Indian-origin dentist in the US have agreed to pay $2,50,000 for not rendering paedriatic dental services

Trump pulled out of project in ex-Soviet Georgia to avoid conflict of interest

The Trump Organization declined to comment on the assertion that it quit the project due to conflict-of-interest concerns, and the Trump transition team did not respond to a request for comment. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham