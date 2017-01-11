World, America

Trump briefed about Russia's claim to have compromising information on him

REUTERS
Published Jan 11, 2017, 8:53 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 10:25 am IST
The claims, allegedly "still unsubstantiated," were appended to its earlier report on Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.
President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Classified documents that the heads of four US intelligence agencies presented last week to President-elect Donald Trump included claims that Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information about him, two US officials said on Tuesday evening.

They told Reuters the claims, which one called "still unsubstantiated," were contained in a two-page memo appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election that US intelligence officials presented to Trump and President Barack Obama last week.

Trump responded on Tuesday evening in a tweet calling the reports: "Fake news - A total political witch hunt!" The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. One of the officials, both of whom requested anonymity to discuss classified matters, said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other US agencies are continuing to investigate the credibility and accuracy of the claims.

They are included in opposition research reports made available last year to Democrats and US officials by a former British intelligence official, most of whose past work US officials consider credible.

The official said investigators so far have been unable to confirm the material about Trump financial and personal entanglements with Russian businessmen and others whom US intelligence analysts have concluded are Russian intelligence officers or working on behalf of Russian intelligence. Some material in the reports produced by the former British intelligence officer has proved to be erroneous, the official said.

The FBI declined comment.

Surfaced last year

The charges that Russia attempted to compromise New York real estate businessman Trump were presented to the FBI and other US government officials last summer and have been circulating for months.

The FBI initially took the material seriously, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, which was first reported by CNN.

However, the FBI failed to act on the material, and the former British intelligence officer broke off contact about three weeks before the November election, they said.

The warning of information about Russia's compromising claims follows growing US intelligence and law enforcement concerns about what Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has called "multifaceted" Russian influence and espionage operations in Europe and the United States.

In addition to hacking computer networks and spreading propaganda and fake news, it includes efforts to cultivate business and political leaders and find compromising personal, financial and other information on persons of interest, US intelligence officials said.

The classified briefings last week were presented to Obama and Trump by Clapper, FBI Director James Comey, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers.

US intelligence chiefs included a classified summary of the material to make Trump aware that it is circulating among intelligence agencies, senior members of Congress, government officials and others, one of the officials said.

An unclassified intelligence report released on Friday concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an effort to help Trump's electoral chances by discrediting Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The report said US intelligence agencies have concluded that as part of the effort Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, used intermediaries such as WikiLeaks and others to release emails it hacked from the Democratic National Committee and top Democrats.

Tags: russian hacking, 2016 us elections, donald trump, barack obama
Location: United States, Washington

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From democracy to family ties: Read the full text of Obama’s farewell speech

President Barack Obama wipes away tears while speaking during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago. (Photo: AP)
 

Bawaraa Mann: Akshay and Huma dive deep in love, turn slaves to their hearts!

Stills from then song.
 

Samsung Gear S3 watches launched in India at Rs 28,500

Samsung Gear S3 will be available in two variants--Frontier and Classic
 

WhatsApp message about Paytm to stop working from January 15 is a hoax

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) is 51 per cent owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma and 49 per cent ownership is with One97 Communications Ltd.
 

Less salt in diets can help cut the risk of heart attack and stroke

The cost for each year of healthy life gained was roughly the same as what is currently spent on drugs used to prevent cardiovascular disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shiv Sena sends threat letter to distributor against screening SRK's Raaes

The film, apart from having Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role, also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the female lead.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump's choice for U.S. attorney general says he can stand up to him

Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions (Photo: AP)

Russia hacked Republican state campaigns but not Trump's: FBI head

FBI Director James Comey. (Photo: AP)

‘No way’ we will pay for US border wall: Mexico

Mexico's Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray. (Photo: AP)

Al-Qaeda ally releases video showing Swiss hostage alive: Report

Beatrice Stockly, who was previously abducted by Islamists in northern Mali in 2012, was taken for the second time on January 7 (Photo: YouTube)

US calls for India, Afghanistan and Pakistan partnership on counter-terrorism

White House Deputy spokesperson Mark Toner. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham