World, America

‘No way’ we will pay for US border wall: Mexico

AFP
Published Jan 11, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 8:29 am IST
While America has the right to protect its borders, expecting Mexicans to pay for the wall violates our dignity, said the Foreign Minister.
Mexico's Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray. (Photo: AP)
 Mexico's Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray. (Photo: AP)

Mexico: Mexico's new foreign minister insisted on Tuesday that there is "no way" that his country will pay for a massive US border wall as US President-elect Donald Trump has demanded.

Luis Videgaray, who was appointed by President Enrique Pena Nieto last week to seek "constructive" relations with the Trump administration, told the Televisa network that Mexico "will not cede" on issues related to "national sovereignty."

"The United States has the right to protect its borders. What is inadmissible, and which would deeply violate the dignity of all Mexicans, is to expect Mexico to pay for infrastructure of the United States," Videgaray told Radio Formula in another interview.

"There is no way that this will happen," he said.

Trump called Mexican migrants "rapists" and drug dealers during the presidential campaign and vowed to make their country pay for a massive wall across the border.

US media reported last Friday that his transition team and Republicans in Congress are considering a plan to fund the wall in April, but Trump later tweeted that Mexico would end up paying for it later.

The Republican billionaire, who takes office on January 20, has threatened to fund the wall by tapping into the billions of dollars in remittances that Mexican migrants send back home.

While Videgaray said "nobody can illegally confiscate the funds of Mexicans," he said the negotiations with the incoming US government will also seek to "protect the free flow of remittances."

Videgaray had resigned as finance minister in September, a week after it was revealed that he orchestrated a much criticised pre-election meeting between Trump and Pena Nieto in Mexico City.

But Trump's electoral victory led to Videgaray's rehabilitation, with analysts saying his prior contacts with the Trump team could help in talks with the US administration.

Tags: donald trump, mexico border wall, luis videgaray

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From democracy to family ties: Read the full text of Obama’s farewell speech

President Barack Obama wipes away tears while speaking during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago. (Photo: AP)
 

Bawaraa Mann: Akshay and Huma dive deep in love, turn slaves to their hearts!

Stills from then song.
 

Samsung Gear S3 watches launched in India at Rs 28,500

Samsung Gear S3 will be available in two variants--Frontier and Classic
 

WhatsApp message about Paytm to stop working from January 15 is a hoax

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) is 51 per cent owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma and 49 per cent ownership is with One97 Communications Ltd.
 

Less salt in diets can help cut the risk of heart attack and stroke

The cost for each year of healthy life gained was roughly the same as what is currently spent on drugs used to prevent cardiovascular disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shiv Sena sends threat letter to distributor against screening SRK's Raaes

The film, apart from having Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role, also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the female lead.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Al-Qaeda ally releases video showing Swiss hostage alive: Report

Beatrice Stockly, who was previously abducted by Islamists in northern Mali in 2012, was taken for the second time on January 7 (Photo: YouTube)

US calls for India, Afghanistan and Pakistan partnership on counter-terrorism

White House Deputy spokesperson Mark Toner. (Photo: AP)

More fire from Obama, Putin aides blacklisted

US President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prestigious US award for 4 NRIs

US President Barack Obama. (Photo: File)

PIO doctor Akhil Reddy fined in fraud case

Indian-origin dentist in the US have agreed to pay $2,50,000 for not rendering paedriatic dental services
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham