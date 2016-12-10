World, America

Russia meddled in US elections to help Trump win presidency: CIA

AP
Published Dec 10, 2016, 8:41 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 8:55 am IST
President Barack Obama has ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review of election-season cyberattacks.
US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Barack Obama has ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review of election-season cyberattacks, including the email hacks that rattled the presidential campaign and raised fresh concerns about Russia's meddling in US elections, the White House said Friday.

The review, led by intelligence agencies, will be a "deep dive" into a possible pattern of increased "malicious cyber activity" timed to the campaign season, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said. The review will look at the tactics, targets, key actors and the US government's response to the recent email hacks, as well as incidents reported in past elections, he said.

The president ordered up the report earlier this week and asked that it be completed before he leaves office next month, Schultz said.

"The president wanted this done under his watch because he takes it very seriously," he said. "We are committed to ensuring the integrity of our elections."

US intelligence officials have accused Russia of hacking into Democratic officials' email accounts in an attempt to interfere with the presidential campaign. The Washington Post reported on Friday that the CIA has concluded that Russia aimed specifically to help Donald Trump win the presidency.

The Post said the CIA presented its assessment to senators last week. The newspaper's report cited anonymous US officials who were briefed on that closed-door meeting.

Trump's transition team is, however, dismissing the report that the CIA believes Russia tried to intervene in the US election because it wanted him to win.

A Friday night statement released by the transition team notes that the CIA "are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction."

The transition team statement says: "The election ended a long time ago. ... It's now time to move on and 'Make America Great Again.'"

The Kremlin has also rejected the hacking accusations.

In the months leading up to the election, email accounts of Democratic Party officials and a top Hillary Clinton campaign aide were breached, emails leaked and embarrassing and private emails posted online. Many Democrats believe the hackings benefited Trump's bid. Trump has downplayed the possibility that Russia was involved.

Schultz said the president sought the probe as a way of improving US defence against cyberattacks and was not intending to question the legitimacy of Trump's victory.

"This is not an effort to challenge the outcome of the election," Schultz said.

Obama's move comes as Democratic lawmakers have been pushing Obama to declassify more information about Russia's role, fearing that Trump, who has promised a warmer relationship with Moscow, may not prioritize the issue.

Given Trump's statements, "there is an added urgency to the need for a thorough review before President Obama leaves office next month," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., senior Democrat on the House intelligence committee. If the administration doesn't respond "forcefully" to such actions, "we can expect to see a lot more of this in the near future," he said.

The White House said it would make portions of the report public and would brief lawmakers and relevant state officials on the findings.

It emphasized the report would not focus solely on Russian operations or hacks involving Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and Democratic National Committee accounts. Schultz stressed officials would be reviewing incidents going back to the 2008 presidential campaign, when the campaigns of Sen. John McCain and Obama were breached by hackers.

Intelligence officials have said Obama and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney were targets of Chinese cyberattacks four years later.

Tags: barack obama, donald trump, cyberattacks, russia
Location: United States, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As a mark of respect to amma, Rajinikanth asks fans to not celebrate his birthday

Rajinikanth, his wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya R. Dhanush at late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's funeral.
 

Demonetisation woes: Hopes pinned on Befikre, Dangal

A still from Befikre
 

Women sue groom, event company after being hit by drone

Image for representational purpose only
 

Duchess Kate steps out in Princess Diana's tiara

The Duchess of Cambridge snapped wearing Princess Diana's favourite tiara. (Photo: AP)
 

In Kolkata, adult film audience refuse to stand up for the national anthem

While some theatres do not have the men power to ensure a smooth implementation of this Supreme Court directive, others feel that in order to get people to stand they will have to seek help from the police.
 

Surat: Rs 76 lakh in new Rs 2,000 currency seized, 4 detained

As the four occupants, including a woman, failed to give any satisfactory explanation about the source of cash in their possession, they have been detained, police said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'I had to do it': Accused gunman of South Carolina church attack

Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Sheby Police Department in Shelby, N.C. (Photo: AP)

Fake news is ‘growing epidemic’: Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Pak raises 'Indian hostility, belligerence' with US senators

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi (Photo: AFP)

'Secret Santa' pays off meal accounts at Pennsylvania school

Image for representational purpose only

Women sue groom, event company after being hit by drone

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham