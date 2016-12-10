Indo-US ties as strong as ever under Barack Obama: US

Washington: The Indo-US relationship is "as strong as ever" with outgoing President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi having "worked closely" on a wide range of issues, the White House has said.

"They (India and the United States relationship) are as strong as ever. The President has worked closely with Prime Minister Modi on a host of issues, ranging from national security, to climate, to trade, to commerce, and to strong people-to-people ties. We have a rich history and shared values," White House Deputy Press Secretary Eric Schultz said.

"The President is proud of that record. And the President is proud of the steps we've taken to increase the ties between our two countries over the past eight years," he said yesterday.

Schultz, however, refrained from commenting on the relationship under the in-coming Trump Administration.