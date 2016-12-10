 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli scored his 15th Test century. (Photo: AP) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 3: Captain Kohli brings up his century
 
18-year-old Muslim girl harassed on New York subway goes missing

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 10, 2016, 11:37 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 12:30 pm IST
Seweid, who attends Muslim Baruch College, has not been to school since December 2.
Yasmin Seweid. (Photo: Facebook)
 Yasmin Seweid. (Photo: Facebook)

New York: Yasmin Seweid, 18, who was harassed by three drunk men on the New York subway on December 1, has been reported missing.

According to New York Post, Seweid of New Hyde Park was reported missing by her father on Thursday, following which the Nassau County Police Department launched an investigation.

Seweid, who is a student of Muslim Baruch College, has not been to school since December 2, sources told the daily.

On December 1, Seweid was returning from a fashion show when the three white men allegedly started hurling racial slurs on her and called her a "terrorist". They allegedly told her to "go back to your (her) country", when she took the subway from Manhattan.

Seweid said she heard the men talking about Donald Trump and mentioning the word "terrorist". But the conversation later turned to verbal and physical attack on Seweid.

"Oh look, a (expletive) terrorist," they said, Seweid said in a post on Facebook. "Get the hell out of the country!" they yelled during the train ride. "You don't belong here!"

"Three white racists ripped the straps off my bag and attempted to yank my hijab off my head," she added.

Born in Brooklyn, United States (US), to Egyptian parents, on a Facebook post she said: "Trump's name was repeatedly said and it finally clicked in my head. No matter how ‘cultured’ or ‘Americanised’ I am, these people don't see me as an American.

“It breaks my heart that so many individuals chose to be bystanders while watching me get harassed verbally and physically by these disgusting pigs.

"Trump America is real and I witnessed it first hand last night. What a traumatising night.”

Here is the post that she had shared on Facebook:

