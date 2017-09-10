World, America

Three dead as Hurricane Irma batters Florida

AFP
Published Sep 10, 2017, 11:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 11:36 pm IST
Heavy rains flood the streets in the Coconut Grove area in Miami on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
MIAMI: Three people in Florida, including a sheriff's deputy, have been killed in car crashes as Hurricane Irma closed in with high winds and lashing rain, officials said Sunday.

Deputy Julie Bridges, 42, died in a head-on collision in Hardee County, east of Sarasota, early Sunday, Sheriff Arnold Lanier told AFP.

"She had been working in a shelter all night, and ran home to get some supplies," when the crash occurred at 6:45 am (1045 GMT), he said.

The roads were "wet and windy," he added, noting that Bridges was the mother of a young son and had worked for the sheriff's department for 13 years.

The other driver, a corrections officer on his way to work in a private vehicle, was also killed, Lanier said.

The third fatality was a man who died Saturday near Key West when his truck slammed into a tree, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The truck was carrying a generator, ABC News reported. The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

