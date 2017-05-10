World, America

US: 65-year-old man chokes girlfriend to death during oral sex

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 10, 2017, 9:26 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 9:26 pm IST
Patterson, who never denied the allegations, blamed his oversized manhood as the reason of Francisca Marguinez’s death.
Marguinez and Patterson had been seeing each other for at least four months before the former’s death (Photo: Broward County Sheriffs office)
 Marguinez and Patterson had been seeing each other for at least four months before the former's death (Photo: Broward County Sheriffs office)

Florida: A 65-year-old man from Florida in the United States allegedly murdered his 60-year-old girlfriend by choking her, while having oral sex with her.

According to report in Daily Mail, Richard Henry Patterson, who was arrested in November 2015, has been charged with second degree murder by a Florida court.

Patterson, who never denied the allegations, blamed his oversized manhood as the reason of Francisca Marguinez’s death, while the law enforcement officials alleged that Patterson strangled Marguinez to death.

In this regard, Patterson’s defense attorney, Ken Padowitz, filed a request in the court to allow his client to show his manhood to the jury, as essential evidence in order to understand the testimony from an expert witness, the report said.

Padowitz also said in the plea that if not allowed to strip, then he would consider making a mould of the client’s manhood to present as evidence.

Marguinez and Patterson had been seeing each other for at least four months before the former’s death, said the report. Marguinez’s body was discovered on October 28, 2015 at her apartment in the 6700 block of Royal Palm Boulevard in Margate.

According to the autopsy report the victim showed no signs of trauma; however, it mentioned that the body was already in the process of decomposing.

 

Tags: richard henry patterson, francisca marguinez, law enforcement
Location: United States, Florida

