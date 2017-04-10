Video: Employees on stand-by, officials drag off passengers from US flight

 LIVE !  :  Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils in their previous match, while Kings XI Punjab defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in their opening match. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, KXIP vs RCB: Bangalore rocked by KXIP bowlers
 
Published Apr 10, 2017, 8:02 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 8:02 pm IST
United asked for four passengers to relinquish their seats for airline employees on stand-by.
United said airline representatives chose four passengers at random when no volunteers agreed to leave the overbooked flight. (Photo: Screengrab)
Chicago: Video shows three security officials dragging a passenger from a United Airlines flight at a Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The (Louisville) Courier-Journal reports a United representative confirmed Sunday night that a person was removed from Flight 3411 to Louisville, Kentucky, saying it was "overbooked."

Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted the video on Facebook. It shows the guards grabbing then dragging the passenger down the aisle. Screaming is heard and other passengers say "Oh my God" and "Look at what you did to him."

United said airline representatives chose four passengers at random when no volunteers agreed to leave the overbooked flight. They requested law enforcement assistance when one of them refused to leave.

Bridges said United asked for four passengers to relinquish their seats for airline employees on stand-by.

Tags: o'hare international airport, facebook
Location: United States, Illinois, Chicago

