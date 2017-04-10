World, America

Bin Laden's head was pieced together for identification: ex-Navy Seal

PTI
Published Apr 10, 2017, 8:48 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 8:58 am IST
In his book 'The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Bin Laden', the former Navy SEAL Team 6 shooter described Osama bin Laden’s death.
Slain al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. (Photo: PTI)
 Slain al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. (Photo: PTI)

New York: An ex-Navy SEAL, who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden, has revealed that the al-Qaeda chief's head was so severely destroyed by his gunfire that it had to be pressed back together for identification.

Ex-Navy SEAL team shooter Robert O'Neill has reasserted his claim that he alone pumped three bullets into Osama, killing the architect of the 9/11 attacks, in a new book.

In 'The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Bin Laden', the former Navy SEAL Team 6 shooter lays out the details of what went down that night inside the compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, the New York Daily News reported.

While controversy still swirls around O'Neill's version of the May 2, 2011, raid, much of it centres on his breaking the Special Ops code of silence.

O'Neill, in his book, makes the gruesome claim that Osama's head was so severely destroyed by his gunfire that it had to be pressed back together for identification photographs.

In O'Neill's version, he was trailing five or six other SEALs climbing the stairs to the compound's second floor when Osama's son Khalid appeared on the half-landing with an AK-47.

The agents were able to lure Khalid from where he was hiding behind a banister by calling to him in Arabic, saying: 'Khalid, come here.'

He shouted in response: 'What?' and emerged from his hiding spot, and was immediately shot in the face, the report said.

Once upstairs, the men spread out to search the rooms. In the compound with Osama were three of his four wives and 17 children.

O'Neill kept his hand on the point man's shoulder. The two were alone on the stairway, convinced that whoever was on the third floor was strapping on a suicide vest for an explosive last stand.

O'Neill recounts that finally, he decided to take action.

He squeezed the point man's shoulder, the signal to charge and then burst past the curtain.

The point man tackled two screaming women to the floor.

Bin Laden stood near the bed, his hands on the shoulders of the woman in front of him. She was later identified as Amal, the youngest of his four wives, the report said.

"In less than a second, I aimed above the woman's right shoulder and pulled the trigger twice," O'Neill writes.

"Bin Laden's head split open, and he dropped. I put another bullet in his head. Insurance," he writes.

According to O'Neill, the other members of the team rushed into the room only after he placed a 2-year-old boy found cowering in a corner alongside Osama's widow on the bed.

A harrowing 90-minute flight returned the squadron to camp in Afghanistan.

O'Neill's book comes five years after "No Easy Day," fellow SEAL Mark Bissonnette's account of the operation.

He agreed to surrender the USD 6.8 million in proceeds from the book for his use of classified information and violation of a non-disclosure deal.

Tags: navy seal, al-qaeda, osama bin laden
Location: United States, New York, New York

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rohit Sharma reprimanded

During the tenth over of the Mumbai Indians' innings, Rohit Sharma was given out LBW by umpire CK Nandan, following which the batsman was seen gesturing angrily and showing his bat to the umpire as he walked away. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Leander Paes should not sulk; Rohan Bopanna is No 1 doubles player: Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh Bhupathi had picked Rohan Bopanna ahead of Leander Paes to play against Uzbekistan and defended his decision. (Photo: PTI)
 

Davis Cup: India seal 4-1 win over Uzbekistan

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan outclassed Fayziev 6-3 6-2 in just over an hour. (Photo: PTI)
 

Kerala bar builds maze near entrance to ensure it's 500 mts away from highway

The move comes after SC's decision (Photo: Facebook)
 

IPL 2017: Why Shane Watson asked Pawan Negi to bowl the last over

Pawan Negi celebrates picking up Rishabh Pant's wicket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Sachin Tendulkar gives road-safety advice to bikers without helmets

Sachin Tendulkar had previously adopted two villages for their development as well. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Goals to fight ISIS, oust Syria's Assad somewhat ‘simultaneous’: US

US National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. (Photo: AP)

Trump seeks options for eliminating N Korea nuclear threat

(Photo: AFP)

US envoy says Syria’s conflict will find no solution with Assad in power

US envoy Nikki Haley. (Photo: AFP)

I will be back: Indian shot dead at US gas station was on vacation

Jaryal had died after he was taken to the hospital. (Photo: Facebook)

US military veterans fight against deportation

The ranks of deportees include veterans of US wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham