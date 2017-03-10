World, America

Sikh man in US was targeted because of his ethnic origin: Cops

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Authorities have said as they announced a reward of up to USD 6,000 for anyone providing a lead in the case.
Nearly a week after the shooting that stoked fears among the Indian-American community, the police released the sketch of the shooter. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 Nearly a week after the shooting that stoked fears among the Indian-American community, the police released the sketch of the shooter. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Washington: A Sikh man shot outside his home in Washington state by a partially-masked gunman shouting "go back to your own country" was targeted because of his ethnic origin, authorities have said as they announced a reward of up to USD 6,000 for anyone providing a lead in the case.

US national Deep Rai, 39, was working on his vehicle outside his home in Kent on March 3 when he was approached by a stranger, who first argued with Rai, and then shot him in the arm.

"The account provided by the victim suggests that he was targeted because of his ethnic origin," Kent Police chief Ken Thomas told reporters yesterday, adding "Hateful acts are not acceptable."

Nearly a week after the shooting that stoked fears among the Indian-American community, the police released the sketch of the shooter. Thomas said the lone white shooter make, about six-feet tall, medium built and between 35-40 years of age.

On the day of the shooting, he was wearing a dark-coloured or black hoodie in addition to dark coloured clothing. The lower portion of his face was covered with a mask. The incident is being investigated by the Kent Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a hate crime.

Unable to find any lead towards the shooter, who is still at large, the authorities have announced a reward of up to USD 6,000 for anyone providing information that could lead to his arrest.

"The Kent Police Department is concerned about any act of violence in our community. The possibility of a hateful violence underscores the need of a through and serious examination of the circumstances around this criminal
incident," Thomas said.

After the shooting the suspect departed on foot in an unknown direction, he said.
Thomas said it's early in the investigation and still trying to learn the exact circumstances. "(Rai) was wearing a turban. With the dynamics of the situation that occurred we do believe the victim was targeted...," he said.

The Kent Police Department is committed to protect community members, "particularly if they may be targeted because of their race, gender, ethnic origin, nationality, sexual orientation or other protected class. For that reason
we have partnered with the FBI to ensure we bring all investigative resources to bear to this case," he said.

The FBI Seattle Field Agent told reporters that the agency has opened a full civil rights investigation into this matter along with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

"We opened this case to help Kent Police Department to figure out whether or not there was bias, specifically bias related to Federal hate crimes laws in this matter," he said.

Tags: sikh man, kent police chief

Entertainment Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan launched on Thursday a joint initiative between Ramesh Sippy's Academy of Cinema and Entertainment and Mumbai University for film courses. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches Ramesh Sippy's initiative for Mumbai University
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Akshay, Kareena, other stars are a visual treat
John Abraham, Subhash Ghai, Bhagyashree, Amyra Dastur and Sapna Bhavnani were spotted at a fashion show for the visually impaired in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Subhash Ghai honour winners of beauty pageant for visually impaired
Numerous celebrities from B-Town walked the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Week held in Goa on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny, Gauahar, Daisy, Rhea look stunning at Indian Beach Fashion Week
Bollywood stars were clicked by the shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Varun, Alia, Sushant, other stars are a class apart
Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha dazzled on the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Show held in Goa on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha redefine elegance on the ramp
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Michael Clarke wants Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to get over the DRS controversy

Michael Clarke also said that Steve Smith will be under pressure. (Photo: AP)
 

Govt to recreate all monuments using 3D technology

(Representational image)
 

India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc ruled out of remainder of Test cricket series

“Mitchell experienced some pain in his right foot during the second Test in Bangalore which unfortunately had not subsided a few days after the Test as we had hoped,” said the Australian team physiotherapist David Beakley. (Photo:
 

Glenn Maxwell replaces Murali Vijay as Kings XI Punjab skipper in IPL

Glenn Maxwell was picked over Eoin Morgan and Darren Sammy to lead King XI Punjab. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Zazie Beetz to play Domino in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2

(Photo: AFP/Twitter)
 

You may not like what WhatsApp is doing

The company is also reportedly surveying users about the extent to which they talk to businesses on WhatsApp, and whether they have ever received spam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Guatemala mourns 35 girls killed in shelter fire

A man pushes the coffin of Keila Salguero, a victim of the Virgin of the Assumption Safe Home fire, at the morgue in Guatemala City. (Photo: AP)

Declare Pakistan state sponsor of terror: Lawmaker tells US government

Slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden (Photo: PTI)

Indo-Pak conflict could escalate into nuclear exchange: US general

Security along the western border will nevertheless remain a priority for Islamabad, as the Pakistani military seeks to expand border control and improve paramilitary security, he said. (Photo: PTI/ File)

Don't let ISIS get away with genocide: Amal Clooney

Clooney expressed frustration that nothing has happened since she came to the UN six months ago seeking accountability for victims of the Islamic State group, also known by the acronym ISIS and the Arab name Daesh. (Photo: AP)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife expect second daughter

Mark Zuckerberg announced on the social networking site that he and his wife Priscilla Chan were expecting their second child.( Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham