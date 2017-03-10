Sikh man arrested for murdering daughter-in law in US

Washington: A 63-year-old Sikh man has been arrested in the US for allegedly killing his "disrespectful" Muslim daughter-in law by hitting her on the head several times with a hammer.

Amarjit Singh was taken into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and booked at the Solano County jail in San Francisco Bay, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

Singh confessed that he was upset with his daughter- in-law Shameena Bibi for being "disrespectful". Singh confronted the 29-year-old daughter-in-law in the garage and attacked her with a hammer, police was quoted as saying by the Los Angeles Times.

A family member called police to report what appeared to be a body in the garage.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they found Bibi suffering from "major blunt force trauma to the head", police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bibi's mother-in-law and her 2-year-old son were inside the home when the fatal attack occurred, police said.

She lived at the home with Singh, her mother-in-law, her husband and her toddler, police said.

"There was some previous issues regarding the family member and the father-in-law's acceptance of her being in the family," a police official said.