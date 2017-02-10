 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will look to consolidate India’s position on day two of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP) Live cricket score,India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: India seek big total in Hyderabad
 
World, America

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway urges Americans to 'buy Ivanka's stuff', faces probe

AFP
Published Feb 10, 2017, 8:28 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 8:34 am IST
Nordstrom group has repeatedly denied any political motive to its dropping of Ivanka Trump's clothing line.
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball. (Photo: AP)
 Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball. (Photo: AP)

Washington: A key aide to Donald Trump was facing possible investigation on Thursday after pitching the clothing line of the president's daughter Ivanka on television, in apparent contravention of ethics rules. Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings led calls for Kellyanne Conway to face rebuke after she urged shoppers to "go buy Ivanka's stuff," in reference to the first daughter's fashion brand.

"This appears to be a textbook violation of government ethics laws and regulations enacted to prevent the abuse of an employee's government position," the lawmaker said in a letter to a Congressional ethics panel.

Ms Conway could face investigation by the Office of Inspector General.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Mr Trump's aide had been "counselled" over the issue, without providing more detail.

On Thursday, Ms Conway gave Ivanka Trump's clothing a rave review during an interview with the Fox network, with the White House seal clearly visible over her left shoulder.

"This is just a wonderful line," she said. "I own some of it. I fully - I'm going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online."

Ms Conway was clearly channeling the anger expressed a day earlier by the president himself, when he tweeted that Ivanka had been "treated so unfairly" by Nordstrom, the upscale department store chain that dropped her line. "Terrible," he added.

But to Washington traditionalists, Ms Conway's direct pitch from the White House for a product line sold by the president's child seemed a jaw-dropping use of presidential prestige.

"The law is clear" said Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group which filed a separate complaint.

"This is just another example of what looks like a disturbing pattern of this administration acting to benefit the businesses of the president's family and supporters."

The message from the White House again fanned debate over the unprecedented level to which the new president - despite his protestations to the contrary - has mixed politics, business and family, raising questions about conflicts of interest.

The Office of Government Ethics said its website, phones and email system were "receiving an extraordinary volume of contacts from citizens about recent events."

Without mentioning Conway by name, it said it was reaching out to the appropriate government agencies who would decide whether to pursue the matter - the established protocol when the OGE learns of "possible ethics violations."

Boycott calls

Since his election in November, Ms Trump has targeted a series of American multinationals by name (General Motors, Ford, Boeing, Lockheed and others) for moving production overseas or for allegedly overcharging the government.

But this was the first time he had complained directly about the business interests of one of his adult children. The tweet appeared both in Mr Trump's personal feed and on that of the official presidential Twitter account.

After Mr Trump's tweet, shares in Nordstrom briefly dropped but soon began to rise. Toward midday on Thursday, the company's stock was trading up nearly seven per cent over its closing price from two days earlier.

The Nordstrom group, with 350 stores in the United States and Canada, has repeatedly denied any political motive to its dropping of Ivanka Trump's clothing line, saying it was motivated purely by "performance" considerations. Sales had fallen, particularly in last year's second half.

But products carrying a Trump brand, including Ivanka's, have been boycotted by critics of the new president, leading to his complaint of a political motivation behind Nordstrom's move.

TJX Companies, which operates the clothing store chains TJ Maxx and Marshalls, told AFP on Thursday it had instructed store employees no longer to display Ivanka Trump products separately.

"The communication we sent to TJ Maxx and Marshalls in the US instructed stores to mix this line of merchandise into our racks, not to remove it from the sales floor," a spokesperson told AFP.

Tags: ivanka trump, donald trump, kellyanne conway, ivanka's clothing line, nordstrom
Location: United States, Washington

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Live cricket score,India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: India seek big total in Hyderabad

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will look to consolidate India’s position on day two of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

Gautam Gambhir extends financial support to former Indian boxer Dingko Singh

Gautam Gambhir has extended financial support to the former Indian boxer. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Get your facts right,’ says Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis; deletes tweet

While Wasim Akram took a dig at Waqar Younis, the former later seems to have deleted his tweet. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

In call with Putin, Trump denounced Obama-era nuclear arms treaty: sources

When Putin raised the possibility of extending the 2010 treaty, known as New START, Trump paused to ask his aides in an aside what the treaty was, these sources said. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump suffers legal blow, judges refuse to reinstate travel ban

People rally with flags at Brooklyn Borough Hall as Yemeni bodega and grocery-stores shut down to protest US President Donald Trump's Executive Order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen in New York. (Photo: AFP)

Donald Trump's 'border wall' to cost $21.6 billion, take 3.5 years to build: report

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

US: Trump hits back after criticism by Supreme Court nominee

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

US unemployment claims fall to 12-week low

The number of people receiving benefits has fallen 7 percent over the past 12 months to 2.08 million. (Photo: File/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham