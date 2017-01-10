World, America

US: Woman uses Craigslist ‘rape fantasy’ ads to frame her husband's ex

AP
Published Jan 10, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
Prosecutors instead have turned the case on its head and charged Angela Marie Diaz, 31, with kidnapping, false imprisonment and perjury.
Michelle Susan Hadley addresses the media after being cleared of all charges in a plot to frame her, after coming out of court in Fullerton, California. (Photo: AP)
 Michelle Susan Hadley addresses the media after being cleared of all charges in a plot to frame her, after coming out of court in Fullerton, California. (Photo: AP)

Santa Ana, California: A Southern California woman has been exonerated of charges that she responded to "rape fantasy" ads on Craigslist in order to get men to attack her ex-boyfriend's new wife, prosecutors said on Wednesday. They now say that it was the new wife who was trying to frame her husband's ex.

Charges were dropped against Michelle Susan Hadley, 30, of Ontario, who was "the innocent victim of a diabolical scheme" that also included phony death threats, Orange County district attorney Tony Rackauckas announced.

Prosecutors instead have turned the case on its head and charged Angela Marie Diaz, 31, with kidnapping, false imprisonment and perjury. Diaz, who is originally from Arizona and had moved back there, was arrested in Phoenix on Friday and is awaiting extradition.

The man that links the two women is Ian Diaz, an agent with the U.S. Marshals Service, who dated Hadley in Anaheim, California from 2013 to 2015 before marrying Diaz, according to court records. Prosecutors said they have no evidence he was involved.

The bizarre events began in June, when Diaz reported to Anaheim police that men had been arriving at her home to engage in a "rape fantasy" encounter, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said men were intercepted by police and told them they thought they were going to engage in a consensual act.

The officials said Diaz also called 911 and falsely reported that a man attempted to rape her in her garage, and she appeared with her shirt ripped and her neck red.

At the same time, Diaz told police Hadley had been threatening to have her raped, and had also sent threats that included graphic photos saying she would kill her and her unborn child. Diaz had faked the pregnancy, prosecutors allege.

The false evidence led to Hadley's arrest.

But the case fell apart as authorities learned all the threats and solicitations had allegedly come from Diaz herself. Diaz used her phone, the condo she shared with her husband, and her father's home in Arizona to make the calls and emails, prosecutors said.

Hadley was released in October and was officially exonerated Monday.

"Obviously, this has been a huge nightmare for me, probably the most traumatic experience of my life," Hadley told reporters outside court. "I'm glad it's finally over, and I can move on."

Diaz is also accused of faking cervical cancer, forging doctor's notes, and posing as an attorney, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors have not identified a motive.

Ian Diaz and Hadley are involved in a dispute over a condo they bought when they were dating, the Orange County Register reported.

Deputies reached by phone could not say whether Angela Diaz had hired a lawyer who might be reached for comment, and a phone listing for Ian Diaz could not be found.

Tags: rape fantasy, craigslist, ex-boyfriend, us, crime
Location: United States, California

Lifestyle Gallery

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WATCH: Guess who Jayalalithaa wanted to feature in her biopic?!

Jayalalithaa
 

Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra make a comeback, star in a funny meme on demonetisation

Yuvraj, often dubbed as ‘The Comeback King’ has not played an ODI for over three years, he last represented India in ODIs in 2013 against South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' singer back with another viral track

Pikotaro became a viral sensation last year (Photo: YouTube)
 

Fans to get free entry in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last match as captain at CCI

The practice mathc between India A and england has become a high-profile affair, with the presence of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in the side. (Photo: AFP)
 

How eating more cheese and having sex can help you live longer

Spermidine is known for anti-aging properties (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Channing Tatum shares naked picture of wife, leaves nothing for imagination

Channing and Jenna are married for seven years now. (Photo source: AP/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump unfiltered: Tweets reveal his interests, insecurities

US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Memorial service for late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa held at US

Jayalalithaa was a leader who inspired people across the globe by her innovative welfare programs and women empowerment initiatives. (Photo: PTI)

US: Jewish centres in several states targeted with bomb threats

Representational Picture (Photo: AP)

Spotify offers Obama a job!

US President Barack Obama (Photo: PTI)

Discharge status upgraded to ‘honourable’ for 91-year-old gay Air Force veteran

Representational Picture (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham