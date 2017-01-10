World, America

US: Russia hacking report was politically motivated, says Assange

AP
Published Jan 10, 2017, 7:42 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 8:01 am IST
Assange maintained his stance that Russia did not provide the hacked emails to WikiLeaks.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Photo: AFP)
Washington: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said last week's U.S. intelligence report on Russian hacking was politically motivated and publicly provided no evidence that Russia gave WikiLeaks the hacked material.

The report said Russian intelligence agencies gave stolen Democratic National Committee emails to WikiLeaks, which then released them to the public.

Assange reiterated his claim that WikiLeaks did not get the hacked emails from Russia's government. He did not provide any clues about the source of the documents, so it was unclear whether they were provided to WikiLeaks from Russian proxies.

Assange spoke on Monday in an online internet news conference about the intelligence report, which claims Russia conducted a campaign to help influence the election in favour of President-elect Donald Trump and disparage Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

