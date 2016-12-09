World, America

Somali-American lawmaker says DC cabbie called her ‘ISIS’

AP
Published Dec 9, 2016, 8:01 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 8:02 am IST
She said the cab driver called her ISIS, lobbed sexist taunts and threatened to remove her hijab during a brief ride.
Omar, 33, says she is troubled by growing animosity toward Muslim people. (Photo: Facebook)
 Omar, 33, says she is troubled by growing animosity toward Muslim people. (Photo: Facebook)

St Paul: The nation’s first elected Somali-American lawmaker says she was harassed and called “ISIS” by a taxicab driver in Washington, DC.

Minnesota state Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar detailed the incident on her Facebook page Wednesday. She said the cab driver called her ISIS, lobbed sexist taunts and threatened to remove her hijab during a brief ride on Tuesday after a White House meeting on criminal justice reform. She did not provide information about the driver.

The Facebook post by Minnesota state Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar. (Photo: Facebook)The Facebook post by Minnesota state Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar. (Photo: Facebook)

Omar, 33, says she is troubled by growing animosity toward Muslim people. Her campaign staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Omar immigrated to the United States after spending part of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp. She won a Minnesota House seat this fall and will be sworn into office Jan. 3.

Tags: somali american lawmaker, us, ilhan omar, isis, hate crime

Entertainment Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff were seen at the Muhurat shot of the Marathi film 'Bhikari' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bachchan, Tiger launch Ganesh Acharya's new Marathi film
Shah Rukh Khan launched the trailer of his much aniticipated film 'Raees' on Wednesday with the team. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches trailer of his much anticipated Raees
Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted at various places in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Shraddha and Katrina look beautiful as they step out
Akshay Kumar displayed his acrobatic skills as he made an apperance with Sajid Nadiadwala on the show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' which is hosted by Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is quite the acrobat as he bonds with Sajids on chat show
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani stylishly promote Befikre in Delhi
Karan Johar, Shalmali Kholgade, Badhshah and Shekhar Ravjiani were snapped as they launched the singing-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' which they will be judging. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Badshah, Shekhar, Shalmali launch new music reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Odisha youth claims of generating electricity from old Rs 500 notes

Lachman Dundi
 

Watch: Priyanka's shocking blink and you'll miss 2 seconds in Baywatch trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Urvashi Rautela was not invited to Manish Malhotra’s party, she gatecrashed?

One of the few pictures Urvashi upoladed on her social media accounts, captioning it 'official photobomber'.
 

Unlike last time, Aamir Khan to go solo on Koffee With Karan?

Aamir Khan
 

Video: Kolkata security guard can give Arijit Singh a run for his money

Some users spotted him at a Kolkata mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Comedian Vir Das has a fitting response for supporters of political parties

Comedy isn't democratic, but democracy shouldn't be so comedic either (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump’s pick for Environmental Protection Agency is a warming denier

Mr Pruitt has sued the EPA on several occasions, most recently over President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan

US: Man beheads wife on street as onlookers watch in horror

Witness accounts stated that Rampersaud had slapped and choked Rajwantie before stabbing her in the chest with a knife. (Representational image)

US: Teen sues foster parents for abusing him, breaking his fingers with pliers

The victim was rescued from the house of Wanda Sue Larson and her boyfriend Dorian Harper in North Carolina in 2013. (Representational Image)

'Nation is best defined by hope and not fear': Obama's final security speech

Obama said the nation is best defined by hope and not fear. (Photo: AP)

Love in the time of Trump: Dating sites for the politically passionate

Screenshot of the website TrumpSingles. (Photo: TrumpSingles website screenshot)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham