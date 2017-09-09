World, America

32 dead as strongest quake in 100 years hits Mexico

AP
Published Sep 9, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Mexico’s President said it was strongest quake in a century to strike the country.
A collapsed building in Oaxaca, Mexico, in the aftermath of the earthquake. (Photo: via web)
 A collapsed building in Oaxaca, Mexico, in the aftermath of the earthquake. (Photo: via web)

One of the most powerful earthquakes to strike Mexico has hit off its southern Pacific coast, killing at least 32 people, toppling houses, government offices and businesses while sending panicked people into the streets.

Mexico’s President said it was strongest quake in a century to strike the country. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake hit off Chiapas state near the Guatemalan border with a magnitude of 8.1, slightly stronger than the magnitude 8 quake of 1985 that killed thousands and devastated large parts of Mexico City.

Oaxaca state governor Alejandro Murat told local news that at least 23 people had died in his coastal state. Civil defence officials said at least seven died in Chiapas and two others in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco.

Hundreds of buildings collapsed or were damaged, power was cut at least briefly to more than 1.8 million people and authorities closed schools on Friday in at least 11 states to check them for safety.

“The house moved like chewing gum and the light and internet went out momentarily,” said Rodrigo Soberanes, who lives near the Chiapas state city of San Cristobal de las Casas.

The US Geological Survey recorded at least 20 aftershocks of magnitude 4.0 or greater within five hours after the main shake, and President Enrique Peña Nieto warned a major aftershock as large as magnitude 7.2 could occur.

As beds banged against walls, people still wearing pajamas fled into the streets, gathering in frightened groups. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves of 3.3 feet above the tide level were measured off Salina Cruz, Mexico. 

Tags: earthquakes, us geological survey, alejandro murat




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Chinese woman begs family for caesarean delivery before killing herself

She jumped from the fifth floor (Photo: YouTube)
 

Curved displays who? Holographic screens for smartphones are here

To explain this in simple words, the display will throw up light in a manner that will let you see 3D images emerge from the screen. (Representative Image)
 

Baby born with 7 fully developed teeth leaves doctor baffled in Ahmedabad

There have been cases of babies being born with one or two teeth but not seven (Photo: YouTube)
 

Desperate family ready for risky surgery to separate conjoined twins

The girls have an understanding but end up fighting at times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Warning: Fathers are at risk of postnatal depression too

The research goes on to add that new fathers are at higher risk if their testosterone levels plummet in the nine months after their baby arrives. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google may buy HTC’s smartphone business: report

Bad financial health of HTC has been cited as the main reason behind the on progress discussion.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

New legal blow to Donald Trump’s travel ban

Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

143 million hit in hack of US credit agency

Hackers obtained names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver’s license numbers from the database opening up victims to identity theft.

Looters target hurricane-hit isle

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday when asked about reports of looting on the island (Representational Image)

Hurricane Irma set to ‘devastate’ US

Damage left behind by Irma in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless (Photo: AP)

US: 15-year-old girl held captive for 29 days, tied up, raped multiple times

Court documents detail instances in which the girl said she believed that the men were trying to kill her (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham