US envoy says Syria’s conflict will find no solution with Assad in power

New York: US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has said there can be no political solution to the conflict in Syria until President Bashar al-Assad is in power.

"There's not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime," she said in an interview airing Sunday on CNN.

"It just -- if you look at his actions, if you look at the situation, it's going to be hard to see a government that's peaceful and stable with Assad," she added.

Haley's remarks came just a day after she warned that Washington was prepared to take further actions in Syria during a special session at the UN following a US military strike against a Syrian air base.

President Donald Trump ordered the strike in response to a chemical weapons attack against civilians earlier in the week, which US officials say was carried out on the orders of the Assad government.