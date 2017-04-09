 LIVE !  :  Suresh Raina-led side will be keen to shrug off the disappointment of a humiliating defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, SRH vs GL: Sunrisers win the toss, opt to field against Gujarat
 
World, America

US envoy says Syria’s conflict will find no solution with Assad in power

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2017, 2:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
Haley's remarks came just a day after she warned that US was prepared to take further actions in Syria during a special session at the UN.
US envoy Nikki Haley. (Photo: AFP)
 US envoy Nikki Haley. (Photo: AFP)

New York: US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has said there can be no political solution to the conflict in Syria until President Bashar al-Assad is in power.

"There's not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime," she said in an interview airing Sunday on CNN.

"It just -- if you look at his actions, if you look at the situation, it's going to be hard to see a government that's peaceful and stable with Assad," she added.

Haley's remarks came just a day after she warned that Washington was prepared to take further actions in Syria during a special session at the UN following a US military strike against a Syrian air base.

President Donald Trump ordered the strike in response to a chemical weapons attack against civilians earlier in the week, which US officials say was carried out on the orders of the Assad government.

Tags: nikki haley, syrian political conflict, bashar al-assad
Location: United States, New York, New York

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Sachin Tendulkar gives road-safety advice to bikers without helmets

Sachin Tendulkar had previously adopted two villages for their development as well. (Photo: AFP)
 

Germany: 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust in Berlin’s Wilmersdorf district

For years, Teichtal lobbied the German authorities, raised millions of euros in funds and bought a 3,000 square metre plot of land next to Chabad's synagogue in Wilmersdorf district. (Photo: AP)
 

A ticket to Mars could cost $200,000 per person

(Representational image)
 

What's he running from? Hrithik avoids interacting with the media, takes a quick exit

Hrithik Roshan at the dating app launch.
 

Video: Latvian mayor has a 'BBC Dad' moment as cat interrupts live session

The cat is busy relishing the coffee and jumps off when the mayor tries to pat it (Photo: Youtube)
 

MP: Newborn girl born with heart beating outside body, moved to AIIMS

(Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'I'll be back': Indian shot dead at US gas station was on vacation

Jaryal had died after he was taken to the hospital. (Photo: Facebook)

US military veterans fight against deportation

The ranks of deportees include veterans of US wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Trump nominates Lee Francis Cissna as Immigration Services chief

The White House announced the nomination in a statement on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

US: Shooting at Florida mall gym leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A Coral Gables police officer patrolling the mall was told by a security officer shortly before 1 pm that shots had been fired. (Photo: AP)

In show of force, US carrier strike group heads to North Korean waters

Deployed from San Diego to the western Pacific since January 5, the strike group has participated in numerous exercises with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force and Republic of Korea Navy. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham