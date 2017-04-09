World, America

'I'll be back': Indian shot dead at US gas station was on vacation

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 9, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
The family has asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to ensure early release of Jaryal’s body.
Jaryal had died after he was taken to the hospital. (Photo: Facebook)
 Jaryal had died after he was taken to the hospital. (Photo: Facebook)

Washington: Vikram Jaryal, the Indian who was shot down by two masked robbers on April 6 was on a holiday in the US, when he was killed. He had plans to go to England for a merchant navy examination. He contacted his family on April 5 and told them he’d be coming home in a few days.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 26-year-old from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, worked as a clerk in an AM-PM gas station in his friend’s store, in Washington’s Yakima city. He was there for two days before two robbers fatally shot him. Jaryal’s elder brother Inderjit, was the first family member to learn about the murder.

He added that Jaryal and his friend had served in the merchant navy and that he was going to take an exam to qualify as a second mate.

The family has asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to ensure early release of Jaryal’s body. Inderjit also said that the Indian consulate in San Francisco was in touch with them.

The victim’s father was quoted as saying, “We still can’t believe he is no more. I wish he had not gone there.” His mother is in a state of shock.

Swaraj tweeted saying that the investigation agencies in the US were working to get the guilty arrested.

Jaryal had died after he was taken to the hospital. The police said, “The victim was able to tell officers what happened when they arrived a few minutes later; but tragically, he died a short time later at the hospital.”

Tags: vikram jaryal, indian shot in us, yakima city
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Related Stories

Family of Vikram Jaryal mourns his death in his hometown Hoshiarpur. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Indian shot dead in US; Sushma says have received report, probe underway

26-year-old Vikram Jaryal was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers in San Francisco.
08 Apr 2017 12:29 PM
Jaryal was taken to the hospital where he later died. (Photo: Representational)

US: 26-year-old Indian shot dead by armed robbers at gas station

Vikram Jaryal, who was working as a clerk in a store at AM-PM Gas Station in Washington, was shot dead by masked robbers.
07 Apr 2017 5:25 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Latvian mayor has a 'BBC Dad' moment as cat interrupts live session

The cat is busy relishing the coffee and jumps off when the mayor tries to pat it (Photo: Youtube)
 

MP: Newborn girl born with heart beating outside body, moved to AIIMS

(Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Video: Bizarre turtle with two heads and six legs discovered in China

The turtle can move and function like any other (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Eggs Kejriwal' makes waves globally by being named among NY's top dishes

It features on menus on popular food joints in Mumbai and across the world (Photo: Facebook)
 

Assam scientist leads breakthrough research on black holes

(Representational image)
 

TVF CEO Arunabh granted interim protection from arrest in molestation case

The TVF had formed an internal committee.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US military veterans fight against deportation

The ranks of deportees include veterans of US wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Trump nominates Lee Francis Cissna as Immigration Services chief

The White House announced the nomination in a statement on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

US: Shooting at Florida mall gym leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A Coral Gables police officer patrolling the mall was told by a security officer shortly before 1 pm that shots had been fired. (Photo: AP)

In show of force, US carrier strike group heads to North Korean waters

Deployed from San Diego to the western Pacific since January 5, the strike group has participated in numerous exercises with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force and Republic of Korea Navy. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping announce plan to avoid trade row

Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham