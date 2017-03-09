World, America

'I've been trumped': Indian-origin woman denied entry into US

Kooner further mentioned the officials told her that she was an immigrant without a valid US visa.
Manpreet Kooner (Photo: Facebook)
 Manpreet Kooner (Photo: Facebook)

Toronto: A 39-year-old Indian-origin Canadian was dissuaded from entering the US territory and asked to get immigrant visa if she wanted to cross over the border.

A resident of Montreal, Canada, Manpreet Kooner, said she was refused to enter the US and detained for at least six hours where she was fingerprinted, photographed and questioned, reports Huffington Post (Canada).

Kooner further mentioned the officials told her that she was an immigrant without a valid US visa, and claimed that the border agent told her, "I know you might feel like you're being Trumped".

"Unbelievable. Refused entry to the States. Because I'm apparently an Immigrant who now requires a Visa to enter the States. While informing me that I cannot enter the States. The office told me 'I've been trumped'", she wrote on her Facebook Page.

"At the end of it, they told me I was not allowed going in and that I would need a visa if I ever went in the States again," Ms Kooner was quoted as saying.

Last time she had an issue entering the US was in December last year when a computer glitch prevented her from crossing into New York State for 24 hours.

US President Donald Trump is facing criticism over an executive order that temporarily banned the entry of refugees and travellers from six Muslim-majority countries. He later issued a revised travel order excluded Iraq from the list and applied restriction only to new visa applicants. It also removed an indefinite ban on all refugees from Syria.

