World, America

Hawaii becomes first state to sue over Trump's new travel ban

AP
Published Mar 9, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Hawaii's lawsuit says the order will harm Hawaii's Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters)

Honolulu: The state of Hawaii has become the first state to sue to stop President Donald Trump's revised travel ban. Attorneys for the state filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Honolulu. The state had previously sued over Trump's initial travel ban, but that lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country.

Hawaii gave notice Tuesday night that it intended to file an amended lawsuit to cover the new ban, which plans to goes into effect March 16. The revised executive order bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It doesn't apply to travelers who already have visas.

Hawaii's lawsuit says the order will harm Hawaii's Muslim population, tourism and foreign students. "Hawaii is special in that it has always been non-discriminatory in both its history and constitution," Attorney General Doug Chin said. "Twenty percent of the people are foreign-born, 100,000 are non-citizens and 20 percent of the labor force is foreign-born.

The move came after a federal judge in Honolulu said earlier Wednesday that Hawaii can move forward with the lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson granted the state's request to continue with the case and set a hearing for March 15 - the day before Trump's order is due to go into effect. It bars new visas for people from the six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Officials in heavily Democratic Hawaii previously sued to stop Trump's initial ban but that suit was placed on hold amid legal challenges around the country. A day after Trump's administration announced its new executive order, attorneys for the state filed their proposed revision in federal court Tuesday night, along with a motion asking that it be allowed to proceed.

Watson approved that motion and said the state will file the final lawsuit later Wednesday. The Hawaii attorney general's office did not provide further details on timing but has said the ban will harm Hawaii's Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment on the pending litigation.
The state will argue at the March 15 hearing that the judge should impose a temporary restraining order preventing the ban from taking effect until the lawsuit has been resolved.

Hawaii's complaint says it is suing to protect its residents, businesses and schools, as well as its "sovereignty against illegal actions of President Donald J. Trump and the federal government."

The order affects people from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. It does not apply to travelers who already have visas. Imam Ismail Elshikh of the Muslim Association of Hawaii, a plaintiff in the state's challenge, says the ban will keep his Syrian mother-in-law from visiting.

Trump's "executive order inflicts a grave injury on Muslims in Hawaii, including Dr. Elshikh, his family, and members of his mosque," Hawaii's complaint says.
A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the initial ban after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate the order.

While Hawaii is the first to sue to stop the revised ban, the restraining order is still in place and could apply to the new one, too, said Peter Lavalee, a spokesman for the Washington attorney general's office.

University of Richmond Law School professor Carl Tobias said Hawaii's complaint seemed in many ways similar to Washington's successful lawsuit, but whether it would prompt a similar result was tough to say.

He said he expects the judge, an appointee of President Barack Obama who was a longtime prosecutor, to be receptive to "at least some of it."

Given that the new executive order spells out more of a national security rationale than the old one and allows for some travelers from the six nations to be admitted on a case-by-case basis, it will be harder to show that the new order is intended to discriminate against Muslims, Tobias said.

"The administration's cleaned it up, but whether they have cleaned it up enough I don't know," he said. "It may be harder to convince a judge there's religious animus here."

Tobias also said it is good that Hawaii's lawsuit includes an individual plaintiff, considering that some legal scholars have questioned whether the states themselves have standing to challenge the ban.

"This new executive order is nothing more than Muslim ban 2.0," Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin said in a statement Monday. "Under the pretense of national security, it still targets immigrants and refugees."

Tags: donald trump, travel ban

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hope there's only love around you: Srinivas Kuchibhotla's wife wishes him on birthday

Hyderabad techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed in a shooting in Kansas city of US, and his wife Sunayana Dumala. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: MS Dhoni visits Ranchi stadium, have a look at pitch for 3rd Test

MS Dhoni was seen having a discussion with the curator as he had a look at the preparations for the crucial India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Scientists create new form of matter 'Time Crystals'

Photo: Illustration by Nature
 

Video: Virat Kohli opens up on the breakthrough year in his career

Hailing his teammates for their support and contribution in helping India reach the pinnacle of Test cricket, Virat Kohli said the last 12 months have been a breakthrough year in his career. (Photo: BCCI)
 

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

The incident unfolded after the Hawaiian Airlines flight took off from Las Vegas and the passenger -- a 66-year-old man -- requested a blanket as he was cold, Officer Rob Pedregon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles airport police, said. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Snapped: Salman Khan sweats it out on his brand’s bicycle in Panvel

The picture of Salman cycling that has made its way to the internet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

'I've been trumped': Indian-origin woman denied entry into US

Manpreet Kooner (Photo: Facebook)

Stuck between gangs and Trump, migrants halt in Mexico

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

The incident unfolded after the Hawaiian Airlines flight took off from Las Vegas and the passenger -- a 66-year-old man -- requested a blanket as he was cold, Officer Rob Pedregon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles airport police, said. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

US says will take up Compassion International issue with India

White House Deputy spokesperson Mark Toner. (Photo: AP)

‘B’ is for battle, 'G' is for gun, 'S ' is for sniper in ISIS textbooks

Islamic State training camp for children. (Photo: YouTube Video Grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham