World, America

Hate crime: 5 US mosques get terrifying messages, including a bomb threat

PTI
Published Mar 9, 2017, 7:51 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 8:07 am IST
A mosque in Lexington, Kentucky, stepped up security following a bomb threat it received this weekend.
The bomb threat against Lexington’s Masjid Bilal was received through the mail on Saturday from Sheffield, England, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a Facebook post. (Representational Image)
 The bomb threat against Lexington’s Masjid Bilal was received through the mail on Saturday from Sheffield, England, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a Facebook post. (Representational Image)

Washington: Five mosques in the US have received intimidating messages, including a bomb threat and one saying “death is waiting for you and your kind”, prompting calls for increasing security at Muslim facilities.

A mosque in Lexington, Kentucky, stepped up security following a bomb threat it received this weekend.

The bomb threat against Lexington’s Masjid Bilal was received through the mail on Saturday from Sheffield, England, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a Facebook post.

The letter contained a green index card wrapped in a blank sheet of paper with the words, “An explosive device will be placed at your mosque very soon!” written on it.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has called on leaders of local mosques to improve their security measures after four mosques were threatened.

One mosque received a message threatening “death for you and your kind” from a self-declared “Muslim slayer”, Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell was quoted as saying by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Three other mosques received identical emails threatening widespread attacks against American Muslims on March 15, Mitchell said.

The Greenview Madani Center, a mosque in Lawrenceville, recently received a mailed handwritten letter from a ‘Muslim slayer’ with the message, “Death is waiting for you and your kind,” along with a crudely drawn picture of a decapitated person. The mosque alerted local law enforcement about the letter.

Masjid Omar bin Abdul Aziz in Norcross, Al-Farooq Masjid and another Atlanta-area mosque received a threatening email on February 18.

The emails, with the subject line “your one warning,” stated in part, “...Muslims, Mexicans, blacks will (be) hunted nationwide until (they) are dead and gone... plan to run or die, this is a kindness that we give you all warning, take it and go.”

“While the perpetrators are being sought, mosque leaders should do all they can to protect their houses of worship by working with local law enforcement authorities, installing security cameras and employing security officers during the daily prayers,” Mitchell said.

Also recently, two mosques in the US state of Maryland received threatening letters calling for the ‘slaughter of Muslims’. Two Islamic centres in Silver Spring, Maryland, received the violent threats by mail.

The mosque incidents come amid a wave of bomb threats to Jewish community centres in New York, Michigan, New Jersey and other states.

Tags: hate crime, mosques, bomb threat, crime
Location: United States, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were clicked by the shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Varun, Alia, Sushant, other stars are a class apart
Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha dazzled on the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Show held in Goa on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha redefine elegance on the ramp
Vidya Balan and the team of her film 'Begum Jaan' shot for an episode of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan gets her Begum Jaan team on Kapil Sharma's show
With her film 'Phillauri' up for release, Anushka Sharma made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma has a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar lauched a new version of his iconic song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast', from the film 'Machine' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay launches new version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast with Mustafa-Kiara
The team of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' held a screening of their film in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Karan show Badrinath Ki Dulhania to their families and others
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple's 10th-anniversary device to be called 'iPhone Edition'

The Cupertino tech-giant appears to be considering numerous features including the display size, the camera specifications and the connectivity options.
 

I should've been careful: Randeep Hooda on trolling Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep Hooda
 

Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara share their sledge to Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara revealed in the video what he said to Australian opener David Warner to unsettle the batsman (Photo: Screengrab)
 

A dacoit liked me more than Indian selectors: 600 Ranji wicket-taker Rajinder Goel

Rajinder Goel revealed a rather interesting letter he received three decades ago. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Facebook post about Sikh man helping Muslim woman goes viral

The post has struck a chord in times of racism and Islamophobia (Photo: Facebook)
 

'Same sh*t, different year': Here's why Kriti Sanon is not celebrating Women's Day

Screengrab from the video
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Biloxi train-bus crash: Eyewitness says ‘body pieces were thrown everywhere’

A freight train smashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, pushing the bus 300 feet down the tracks authorities said. (Photo: AP)

Companies respond to CIA leaks

Apple has promised to “rapidly address” any security holes used by the CIA to hack iPhones, the Guardian reported.

Trump met Russian envoy 6 months before election

President Donald Trump

Republicans move away from wiretapping claims

President Donald Trump

US: Ohio man fatally shoots pregnant girlfriend, then kills himself

(Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham