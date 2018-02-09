search on deccanchronicle.com
US Congress passes federal spending bill, sends it to Trump to end shutdown

AFP
Published Feb 9, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
The House voted 240 to 186 in support of a bipartisan package that extends government funding until March 23.
Congress had missed a midnight deadline when a conservative senator refused to allow an early vote on the compromise bill, but now a signature by Trump, who supports the deal, will reopen government offices. (Photo: AFP)
Washington: The US Congress passed a crucial federal spending bill on Friday after hours of delay, sending the measure to President Donald Trump to end the nation's second government shutdown in three weeks.

Also read: Spending plan stalls in Senate, US govt shuts down for second time in 3 weeks

 

The House voted 240 to 186 in support of a bipartisan package that extends government funding until March 23 and lifts federal spending limits by nearly USD 300 billion over the next two years, after the Senate cleared the measure in the middle of the night.

Congress had missed a midnight deadline when a conservative senator refused to allow an early vote on the compromise bill, but now a signature by Trump, who supports the deal, will reopen government offices.

Tags: us government shutdown, senate, donald trump, house of representatives
