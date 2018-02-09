search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Indian-American killed, another injured in shootings at US stores

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 1:08 pm IST
The suspect, Lamar Rashad Nicholson, 28, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated robbery.
Parmjit Singh, a 44-year-old father of two high school students, was shot multiple times on Tuesday evening at the Hi Tech Quick Stop on Burnett Ferry Road, (Photo: File/Representational)
 Parmjit Singh, a 44-year-old father of two high school students, was shot multiple times on Tuesday evening at the Hi Tech Quick Stop on Burnett Ferry Road, (Photo: File/Representational)

Washington: An Indian-American was killed and another critically injured when a man opened fire in two convenience stores in the US state of Georgia.

Parmjit Singh, a 44-year-old father of two high school students, was shot multiple times on Tuesday evening at the Hi Tech Quick Stop on Burnett Ferry Road, sheriff's officers said. The Floyd County coroner pronounced him dead on the scene.

 

Just 10 minutes after shooting Singh, the gunman entered another convenience store, Elm Street Food and Beverage, and stole money before shooting 30-year-old clerk Parthey Patel, sheriff’s officers said. Patel was in critical condition.

The suspect, Lamar Rashad Nicholson, 28, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while committing a crime and use of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond in the Floyd County jail.

Major Jeff Jones with the Floyd County police said officers did recover security video from the initial location and it shows the suspect walked into the store and immediately fired three shots at the Singh who was standing behind the counter, a local newspaper said.

A second employee, a female, was standing off to the side and was not injured, the newspaper reported.

Jones said there was no attempt to rob the store, that Nicholson simply walked in and opened fire.

Singh's brother, who owns several local businesses, told Rome News Tribune that his older brother came to the area about eight years ago.

Police is investigating the motive behind the crime.

Nicholson is no stranger to law enforcement. He was arrested on January 9 after he violently snatched a 3-year-old girl by the arm and cursed in front of her and another child, authorities said.

Tags: indian american killed in us, us shootings
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Student flushes hamster down the toilet after being barred from flying with it

She is considering filing a lawsuit against the airline for pressuring her to kill her pet (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Valentine's Day 2018: Here's how to prepare your home for the special occasion

Since the feelings of love empathy best exist within four walls of our homes, we need to spice up the spaces around us for this eve of passion and warmth. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Woman serves as surrogate for daughter-in-law

Speaking about the decision to serve as her daughter-in-law’s surrogate, Patty, 50, said she felt “blessed.” (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Miss World Manushi Chhillar visits Mumbai for Beauty with a Purpose Tour

The Organisation also revealed that the auditions for Miss India 2018 will commence from February 9.
 

Here are causes and solutions for erectile dysfunction

In the traditional Indian scenario, the patients suffering from importence prefer to conceal the problem and face the consequences rather than seek medical support. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

British scientists are set to transform prostate cancer care

New drug could help 3,000 prostate cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Spending plan stalls in Senate, US govt shuts down for second time in 3 weeks

The US government on Thursday was assured of careening into its second shutdown in three weeks beginning at midnight after the Senate adjourned when a conservative lawmaker blocked a vote on a far-reaching budget deal. (Photo: AFP)

A fifth of UK Parliament staff report sexual assault

Andrea Leadsom MP said the release of the report was “a big day for Parliament and our politics”

After 108 yrs, Nancy Pelosi gives longest US House speech

US House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media after her speech which lasted for more than eight hours. (Photo:AFP)

It’s pretty clear: Russians meddled in US elections, says ex-president G W Bush

Bush made the comments in a talk in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: File)

Key senate committee passes law to impose sanctions on top Myanmar officials

In a joint statement, McCain and Cardin said ultimately, it is up to the people of Myanmar to decide what the fate of their country and democracy will be. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham