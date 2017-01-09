Trump slams Meryl Streep, says shes 'one of the over-rated actresses'

World, America

While Streep did not name Trump directly, she had used almost the entire speech to criticize his behavior and policies.
The three-time Oscar winner was referring to a 2015 incident at a South Carolina rally when Trump flailed his arms and slurred in his speech in an apparent mocking of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a physical disability. (Photo: AP)
Washington: Barely a day after actress Meryl Streep turned a Golden Globe acceptance speech into a scathing attack on US President-elect, Trump has slammed her saying that she is 'one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood'.

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a....." Trump tweeted on Monday.

He also went on to say, "Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him".

Earlier during her Golden Globe acceptance speech on Sunday, Meryl took a dig at Trump saying, "There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter."

The three-time Oscar winner was referring to a 2015 incident at a South Carolina rally when Trump flailed his arms and slurred in his speech in an apparent mocking of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a physical disability.

While Streep did not name Trump directly, she used almost the entire speech to criticize his behavior and policies, while calling for Hollywood to stand strong against any attacks and to support a free press through organizations such as the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The audience sat in stunned silence for much of it.

Streep earned a cheer from the crowd when she said that, "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners."

"If you kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not art," she said, as the audience cheered on.

