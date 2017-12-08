search on deccanchronicle.com
US: Indian sportsman pleads guilty to ‘passionately kissing’ child, faces deportation

AP
Published Dec 8, 2017, 10:53 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 10:53 am IST
Hussain originally faced a felony charge of sexual abuse for what police termed 'a passionate kiss' with a 12-year-old.
25-year-old Tanveer Hussain is from the Kashmir region and entered the plea Wednesday in Essex County Court. Hussain now awaits deportation. (Photo: World Snowshoe Federation)
Elizabethtown: A snowshoe racer from India has avoided a New York trial for sex abuse by pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports 25-year-old Tanveer Hussain is from the Kashmir region and entered the plea Wednesday in Essex County Court. Hussain now awaits deportation.

 

Hussain originally faced a felony charge of sexual abuse for what police termed "a passionate kiss" with a 12-year-old.

There was no accusation of force, and no other allegations were made.

Hussain competed February 2016 at the World Snowshoe Championships in Saranac Lake. He was arrested after the competition.

The Essex County district attorney's office says Hussain was offered the same deal after he was charged but claimed he was innocent and declined to accept it.

Tags: tanveer hussain, world snowshoe championships, deportation, child abuse
Location: United States




