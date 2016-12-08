US: Man beheads wife on street as onlookers watch in horror

Witness accounts stated that Rampersaud had slapped and choked Rajwantie before stabbing her in the chest with a knife. (Representational image)

New York City: A man was arrested for beheading his wife on a street in New York City as several onlookers watched in horror.

According to a report in the Mirror, Prem Rampersaud accused his wife, Rajwantie Baldeo of cheating with her on another man, following which he attacked her.

Onlookers said that they could literally hear the sound of steel coming in contact with the victim’s bone as the accused tried to decapitate the victim.

The matter was reported to police when a passerby saw Rampersaud kneel over his wife’s body. At first, the passer-by thought that the man was trying to pull her up and went to help him out. However, as he went close to the couple, he realised that Rampersaud was not helping his wife, but was in fact beheading her.

He immediately sought help from other people and informed the police who arrested Rampersaud and charged him with murder and possessing weapon.

The victim was rushed to the Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Following Rampersaud’s arrest, shocking details of his relationship with his wife emerged. His daughter said that he was a ‘monster’ who often threatened them. She also said that her parents did not live together.

“My dad was a very bad person. My mum didn’t deserve to die like that. He would say things. He always threatened he would kill mum,” she added.