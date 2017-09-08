World, America

Trump plans to nominate Indian-American to key State Dept post

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2017, 11:08 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Manisha Singh, 45, a resident of Florida state has earlier served as the deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Economic.
The position has been lying vacant since January after Mr Rivkin put in his papers following Trump's swearing-in as the 45th US President.
 The position has been lying vacant since January after Mr Rivkin put in his papers following Trump's swearing-in as the 45th US President.

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Indian-American Manisha Singh to a key administration position in US State Department that would make her in charge of economic diplomacy.

Currently Chief Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor to Senator Dan Sullivan, Ms Singh, if confirmed by the Senate, would replace Charles Rivkin as the assistant secretary of state for economic affairs.

The position has been lying vacant since January after Mr Rivkin put in his papers following Trump's swearing-in as the 45th President of the United States.

A resident of the state of Florida, Ms Singh, 45, has earlier served as the deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs, and as a senior aide to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Her private sector experience includes practicing law at multinational law firms and working in-house at an investment bank.

She holds an LL.M degree in International Legal Studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a J.D from the University Of Florida College Of Law and completed her BA from the University of Miami at the age of 19.

Ms Singh is licensed to practice law in Florida, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia. A native of Uttar Pradesh, she moved to Florida along with her parents as a child.

In an interview to Washington Examiner early this year, Ms Singh said she worked on broader foreign policy component in the office of Senator Sullivan.

Tags: donald trump, state department, manisha singh, indian-american
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haseena Parkar's Bantai is the quintessential 'Bombay' song

Screengrabs from the song video.
 

Video: Rescuers force python to regurgitate pet cat in disturbing footage

The python was later released into the wild (Photo: YouTube)
 

Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 8 India launch date

Samsugn Galaxy Note 8
 

Daddy movie review: A flawed tale of an unsung don

Arjun Rampal in a still from 'Daddy.'
 

Apple's new iPhone could face supply shortfalls after launch: report

Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary. (Photo: File)
 

Warm Antarctic caves harbour secret life: scientists

Steam from active volcanoes has hollowed out extensive cave systems under the Antarctic ice that could be home to unique ecosystems, scientists say (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Magnitude-8 earthquake hits Mexico; USGS warns of tsunami threat

The US Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake was a potential tsunami threat to several Central American countries (Representational image)

Monstrous Hurricane Irma kills 14 in Caribbean, heads for Florida

Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, cut a deadly swath through a string of small Caribbean islands on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Florida braces for Irma as hurricane toll hits ten

The most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever, Irma weakened only slightly on Thursday morning and remained a powerful Category 5 storm with winds of 180 mph (295 kph), according to the US National Hurricane Center (Photo: abcnews.go.com/Representational Image)

Donald Trump promises to bring back trillions of stash

Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

US backs sale of F-16 jets to India

These proposals have the potential to take India US defence relationship to the next level, the official said (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham