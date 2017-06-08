US: 26-yr-old T'gana man critical after shot by unknown person in California

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man has been shot on Sunday at a shop in California where he worked temporarily, according to media reports.

The victim, named Mubeen Ahmed, was a part-time employee in the store. He was allegedly critical after he was shot.

"On the day Mubeen was at the store when a few persons of black origin came in to make some purchase. There was some heated argument between the customers and Mubeen. Later, they fired at him resulting in a rupture in his stomach and damage to liver," victim’s father Mujeeb Ahmed was reported as saying.

Ahmed has been living in California since 2015, to pursue a Master’s course. He was originally from Sangareddy district. After completing his program two months ago, he was working at the store on a temporary basis.