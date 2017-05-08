World, America

Video: US couple in ‘tug of war’ over child; dad shouts ‘give me the goddamn baby’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 8, 2017, 4:32 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 4:43 pm IST
Holt managed to take the baby from Hass but she hit him in the face too after grabbing the infant back.
Elias Holt and Britnie Hass. (Photo: Facebook)
 Elias Holt and Britnie Hass. (Photo: Facebook)

Utah: A couple in Utah, US, was arrested last Sunday after a video footage showed them fighting over their baby at a parking lot, each trying to pull the boy towards themselves.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the video footage taken in Orem showed the mother Britnie Hass holding the baby tightly, after snatching him from the boy’s father Elias Holt.

A relative, Melina Ylinen intervened and tried to keep the baby from getting hurt, but was struck in the face by Hass. Holt managed to take the baby from Hass but she hit him in the face too after taking the infant back. The child was seen dangling from her waist as she fought them off.

Holt and Ylinen pleaded with Hass and were heard saying, “Stop! Britnie, stop! Let go!” Holt shouted at Hass saying, “Give me the goddamn baby.”

Despite the scuffle, the baby is safe and is currently staying with a family member. Ylinen said she was glad that he was fine and wanted the parents to get help.

Holt and Hass went missing after the incident and the police wanted to go over the case before making any arrests, said the report.

Hass has been arrested on charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse and assault, and Holt was arrested for a previous warrant. Police and DCFS officials are investigating the incident.

According to a post on Hass’ Facebook account, she was suffering from a mental illness and was planning to get help for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

Tags: britnie hass, elias holt, utah couple, child abuse
Location: United States, Utah

ADVERTISEMENT
