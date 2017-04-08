World, America

Donald Trump ordered Syrian air strike before dinner with Xi Jinping

REUTERS
Published Apr 8, 2017, 8:32 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Trump was at his Florida estate for his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping
 US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Palm Beach: In a secure room at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, President Donald Trump's top military advisers presented him with three options for punishing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for a poison gas attack that killed dozens of civilians.

It was Thursday afternoon, just hours before 59 U.S. cruise missiles would rain down on a Syrian military airfield in response to what Trump had called "a disgrace to humanity."

Trump was at his Florida estate for his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. But that summit took a backseat to the top-secret briefing by U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, an official familiar with the briefing told Reuters.

McMaster and Mattis presented Trump with three options, which were quickly narrowed to two: bomb multiple airfields or just the Shayrat airfield near the city of Homs, where the military jet carrying the poison gas had taken off, the official said.

At least 70 people, including 20 children, were killed in the gas attack in northern Syria. Russia, which has military forces in Syria aiding Assad's government, says the deaths were caused by a gas leak from a depot where rebel groups stored chemical weapons, a charge the rebels deny and U.S. intelligence officials say is false.

After listening to an argument that it was best to minimize both Russian and Arab casualties, the official said, Trump chose the minimum option and ordered the launch of a barrage of cruise missiles against the Shayrat air field.

Mattis and McMaster argued that choosing that target would draw the clearest line between Assad's use of nerve gas and the retaliatory strike, the official said.

In addition, the living quarters occupied by Russian advisers, Syrian airmen and some civilian workers were on the periphery of the airfield, which meant it could be destroyed without risking hundreds of casualties -- especially if the attack occurred outside the base's normal working hours.

Another official privy to the discussions said the administration has contingency plans for possible additional strikes as early as Friday night, depending on how Assad responds to the first attack.

"Whether this is over is up to President Assad," said this official. "We have additional options ready to go."

'Decapitation Strike'
Confronting his first foreign policy crisis, Trump relied largely on seasoned military officers -- Mattis, a former Marine general, and McMaster, a U.S. Army lieutenant general -- rather than the political operatives who had dominated his policy decisions in the first weeks of his presidency, said three officials involved in the deliberations.

After news of the gas attack first surfaced on Tuesday, Trump immediately requested a list of options to punish Assad, according to two senior officials who took part in those meetings. The officials all spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations and intelligence matters.

Senior administration officials said they met with Trump as early as Tuesday evening and presented options including sanctions, diplomatic pressure and plans for a variety of military strikes on Syria, all of them drawn up well before he took office.

The most aggressive option on the shelf, one of the officials said, called for a "decapitation" strike on Assad's presidential palace, which sits alone on a hill west of downtown Damascus.

“He had a lot of questions and said he wanted to think about it but he also had some points he wanted to make. He wanted the options refined,” one official said.

On Wednesday morning, intelligence officials and Trump's military advisers said they were certain which Syrian air base was used to launch the chemical attack and that they had tracked the Sukhoi-22 jet that carried it out. Trump told them to focus on the military plans.

“It was a matter of dusting those off and adapting them for the current target set and timing,” said another official.

'You'll See'

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump appeared in the White House Rose Garden and said the "unspeakable" attack against "even beautiful little babies" had changed his attitude toward Assad.

Asked then whether he was formulating a new policy on Syria, Trump replied: "You'll see."

At about 3:45 p.m on Thursday afternoon, General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff called an unscheduled meeting of the service chiefs at the Pentagon to finalize the plan for the military strikes.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Trump signed off on the missile attacks, according to the White House.

Two U.S. warships – the USS Ross and the USS Porter – fired 59 cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean Sea at the targeted air base. They began landing at around 8:40 p.m. ET (00:40 GMT), just as the two presidents were finishing their meals.

Tags: bashar al-assad, mar-a-lago, xi jinping

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AB de Villiers takes some credit for a calmer Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers claims to have assisted his IPL teammate in learning to stay calm under pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani cricketer jailed in wife beating case in UK

The judge had let Bashir off jail time last month in order to not ruin his career. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Afghanistan to make Lord's debut in a match against MCC

The 50-over match against MCC at Lord's will take place on July 11. (Photo: AFP)
 

Akshay and Sonam express shock for their National Awards on Padman sets

The picture shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram.
 

This is how viagra makes men get an erection

The tablets work for many even at 12 hours as it feels like a normal erection they would get on any other day. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Virat Kohli on fire’ wins MCC photo award

The photo was clicked during a T20 match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January last year. (Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

No child should suffer, says Donald Trump

A photo taken on Air Force One of President Donald Trump next to Darth Vader, with Rogue One being shown on one of the plane’s screens as Mr Trump travelled to Mar-a-Lago, where he announced a missile strike on Syria, is being called a “dark omen.”

Donald Trump accepts Xi Jinping's invitation to visit China

Trump reportedly accepted President Xi's invitation with pleasure, and hoped to make the trip at an early date. (Photo: AP)

US man charged for killing 9 dogs, starving 13

Valdez Bentley was charged on Thursday with 22 counts of failure to provide sustenance to his dogs. (Photo: AP)

‘Misogyny played role in US presidential poll loss’: Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton said she had no plans to run for office again. (Photo: AFP)

US: 26-year-old Indian shot dead by armed robbers at gas station

Jaryal was taken to the hospital where he later died. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham