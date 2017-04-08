World, America

Donald Trump nominates Indian-American Vishal Amin as his ‘IP czar’

PTI
Published Apr 8, 2017, 11:23 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Amin has been nominated to be the Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator in the executive office of the President, White House said.
President Donald Trump ( FIle Photo)
 President Donald Trump ( FIle Photo)

Washington: President Donald Trump has tapped Indian-American Vishal Amin as his new ‘IP czar’ to coordinate US law-enforcement strategy around copyright, patents and trademarks.

Amin has been nominated to be the Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator in the executive office of the President, the White House said on Friday as Trump made a number of key administrative appointments.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Amin would succeed Daniel Marti. Amin is currently a Senior Counsel on House Judiciary Committee.

He also served in the administration of president George W Bush at the White House, as associate director for domestic policy, and at the US Department of Commerce, as special assistant and associate director for policy in the office of the secretary, a statement said.

Amin received his bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University and his law degree from Washington University in St Louis. The Recording Industry Association of America welcomed his nomination.

“The prompt appointment and consideration of this position is critical, and we commend President Trump for his choice. Vishal Amin is a smart, thoughtful leader and we look forward to working with him,” said Cary Sherman, chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America.

Tags: ip czar, donald trump, vishal amin
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Your YouTube video will need 10,000 views to start making money

YouTube will now start blocking ads to videos that receive a low interest — less than 10,000 views.
 

Shah Rukh and AbRam get matching tattoos as they cheer for KKR in the stands

Shah Rukh and Abram during the IPL match. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Lungs full of smoke’, Kamal Haasan safe after fire breaks out at his house

Kamal Haasan didn't have any major release in 2016.
 

IPL 2017: Bereaved Rishabh Pant joins Delhi Daredevils ahead of RCB tie

Rishabh Pant's father, who had been ill for a long time, passed away in Roorkee on Tuesday and the young Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper-batsman rushed home to attend to his father's funeral. (Photo: Instagram)
 

AB de Villiers takes some credit for a calmer Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers claims to have assisted his IPL teammate in learning to stay calm under pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani cricketer jailed in wife beating case in UK

The judge had let Bashir off jail time last month in order to not ruin his career. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Ghastly images of Syrian chemical attack provoked Trump to strike

Small children foaming at the mouth and in agony after Chemical attack in Syria. (Photo: AP)

Travel ban is religiously neutral: Trump administration

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump ordered Syrian air strike before dinner with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping

No child should suffer, says Donald Trump

A photo taken on Air Force One of President Donald Trump next to Darth Vader, with Rogue One being shown on one of the plane’s screens as Mr Trump travelled to Mar-a-Lago, where he announced a missile strike on Syria, is being called a “dark omen.”

Donald Trump accepts Xi Jinping's invitation to visit China

Trump reportedly accepted President Xi's invitation with pleasure, and hoped to make the trip at an early date. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham