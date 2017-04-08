 LIVE !  :  Shane Warson will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore as AB de Villiers does not take field while Zaheer Khan will be in charge for Delhi Daredevils. (Photo: BCCI / AFP) LIVE! IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Shane Watson wins toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat
 
World, America

Colombia: 102 children among 314 killed in mudslides

AFP
Published Apr 8, 2017, 7:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 7:36 pm IST
The mudslide hit a week ago after heavy rains caused three rivers to flood, sending a sea of mud and debris crashing into the town.
Destroyed homes are seen from the air in Mocoa, Colombia, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo)
 Destroyed homes are seen from the air in Mocoa, Colombia, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo)

Colombia: More than 102 children were among 314 people killed in the giant mudslide that slammed into the southern Colombian town of Mocoa last week, the government has said.

The mudslide hit a week ago after heavy rains caused three rivers to flood, sending a sea of mud, boulders and debris crashing into the town. In the latest toll report yesterday, the National Disasters Risk Management Unit said 332 people were injured and at least 4,506 had been made homeless.

The disasters unit said it had received information on 127 people still missing, among them three foreigners: a Spaniard, a German and an Ecuadoran.

Mocoa, the capital of the department of Putumayo, was home to 70,000 people, about 45,000 of whom were affected by the disaster, according to the Red Cross.

In an effort to speed up reconstruction, the government formally declared a 30-day state of economic, social and ecological emergency in Mocoa. The measure will allow direct contracting of services without the need for formal, more time-consuming procedures.

The hardest-hit areas were impoverished neighborhoods populated by residents uprooted during Colombia’s five-decade civil war. Authorities are investigating whether local and regional officials correctly enforced building codes and planned adequately for natural disasters.

The mayor, the governor and their predecessors are also being probed to see whether they bear any responsibility, according to Colombian media reports.

The mudslide turned Mocoa into a wasteland of earth, boulders and debris. Many survivors have had to take the disaster response effort into their own hands, clawing through the mud for their loved ones, digging their graves themselves and defending what belongings they have left from looters.

Tags: colombia mudslides, flooding, 102 children killed

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE! IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Shane Watson wins toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat

Shane Warson will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore as AB de Villiers does not take field while Zaheer Khan will be in charge for Delhi Daredevils. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)
 

Silk pyjamas, artworks, dinner set, leather bag set – Gifts from Bangladesh to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Concept video | iPhone 8 in retro look

The premium iPhone 8 models will feature OLED screen (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Younis Khan to retire after Pakistan-West Indies Test cricket series

Younis Khan has so far scored 34 Test centuries in 115 matches – the most by any Pakistani batsman – and is set to become the first Pakistani and 13th batsman in the world to score 10,000 or more runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Google looses to Samsung in VR porn preference

HTC’s Vive and Oculus Rift put together gave only 25 percent of all page views and PlayStation VR accounted for just 9 per cent. The worst, Says BadoinkVR, was Google’s Daydream at just 3 per cent.
 

Huawei is facing a ban in UK for their smartphones

The case is set for another hearing later, citing which Huawei could be banned from selling the phones in the UK.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

After US air strike on Syria, Russia suspends communication hotline with Pentagon

The move followed a deadly US air strike on the Shayrat airfield of the Syrian air forces, believed by Washington to be the base for warplanes that carried out the chemical attack. (Photo: AP)

Trump's far-right backers rebel over 'hoax' Syria attack

The far right was angered over what it sees is an abandonment of Trump's nationalist and isolationist campaign positions. (Photo: AP)

Indian-American Neomi Rao nominated as Trump's regulatory czar

Indian-American law expert Neomi Rao (Photo: Twitter)

Donald Trump nominates Indian-American Vishal Amin as his ‘IP czar’

President Donald Trump ( FIle Photo)

Ghastly images of Syrian chemical attack provoked Trump to strike

Small children foaming at the mouth and in agony after Chemical attack in Syria. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham