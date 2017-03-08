Video: US nursery worker pushes 4-year-old down the stairs, arrested

Pennsylvania: A daycare worker in Pennsylvania was arrested by the Upper Darby Police Department, for pushing a four-year-old girl down the stairs of a nursery, on Friday. A CCTV camera, which had been installed there only a few minutes earlier, caught Sarah Gable, 52, in the act.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Gable has been released on bail of USD 25,000. She was arrested and faces charges of assault for and endangering the welfare of a child. A preliminary hearing for the case has been listed for March 16 before Magisterial District Judge Kelly Micozzie-Aguirre.

Police Chief Michael Chitwood, from Upper Darby Police Department, said, “It's every parent's worst nightmare that sends their kid to daycare.”

The CCTV video captured her looking up and noticing the camera, after which she pulled up the child and dragged her away. Gable was fired from the Child Care of the Future daycare centre in Clifton Heights, near Philadelphia, after the incident. Chitwood described the incident as “a horrific act, a betrayal of trust”.

An affidavit stated that: 'Gable was seen struggling with the child prior to pushing her down the steps. After the child fell, Gable was observed grabbing her and continuing on.'

The girl suffered a knee injury and co-worker Shawayne Tavares reported said that the little girl was very shaken up and that it hurt her to see the child being treated this way. The parent of another boy, Ronnie Siekor expressed disappointment over the incident.