World, America

US: 18-yr-old decapitates mother, walks with severed head, knife in hand

AP
Published Mar 8, 2017, 8:13 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 8:40 am IST
The suspect was charged with first-degree murder Monday after he called 911 to say he had killed his mother.
Local court records list the suspect's name as Oliver Funes Machada, Sturges said. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 Local court records list the suspect's name as Oliver Funes Machada, Sturges said. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Zebulon, North Carolina: An 18-year-old man decapitated his mother and then walked out the front door of her house holding her head in his hand while wielding a knife in the other, authorities said.

The suspect was charged with first-degree murder Monday after he called 911 to say he had killed his mother, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff's office. Authorities say he was arrested without offering resistance, and his 35-year-old mother's body was found inside the home.

District Attorney Mike Waters said officials were seeking a mental evaluation of the suspect. His public defender, C. Boyd Sturges III, said he spoke with him for an hour in the Franklin County jail.

"It does appear there's some substantial mental health issues involved in this case," Sturges said. "I'm not a doctor, so I can't really elaborate. He's a pretty profoundly disturbed young man."

Waters said due to the suspect's apparent mental state, "this is something that's going to take weeks and months for us to get some answers as to why this happened."

Waters said the suspect was being transferred to Central Prison in Raleigh. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

Two young girls in the home were not hurt. A fourth child was in school when the attack occurred. Deputies were searching the home hours after the body was discovered.

The exact names of the suspect and his mother were unclear. Local court records list the suspect's name as Oliver Funes Machada, Sturges said. Federal records list his name as Oliver Funes Machado, said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox. In a news release, Cox said the suspect was from Honduras and was in the country illegally. Franklin County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Terry Wright gave the mother's name as Yesenia Beatriz Funez Machado, citing a spelling given to authorities by her 14-year-old son.

Neighbor Leona Smith told WRAL-TV she was still trying to come to grips with such a horrible crime happening so close by.

"It's very hurtful to know something like this can happen in your own neighborhood with such a quiet family with the standard white picket fence, trampoline, playground in the back," she said. "To see the two younger children sitting in the ditch crying, it was heartbreaking."

Neighbor Randy Mullins, who was leaving his house minutes after the first deputy arrived, said he saw the woman's head lying in the front yard about five feet in front of the porch. The deputy appeared to have just handcuffed the suspect and seemed rattled when Mullins approached to ask if he needed help.

"You could see in his face he had a lot of concern. I'm not saying he was scared, but you could tell he was concerned," Mullins said of the deputy. Mullins then went back to his house across the street and told his 91-year-old mother to stay inside. He said a half-dozen more law enforcement vehicles arrived within minutes, and a deputy covered the woman's head.

"I couldn't believe it. Things like that don't happen," said the 59-year-old Mullins, who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years. "You can't believe somebody would do that. You hear about that, but it never happens across the street from you."

Mullins said the family had moved to the neighborhood sometime around June. He didn't know them well, but he and his mother said they seemed friendly.

"If they were outside, they always waved at you," said Clearsy Mullins.

On Tuesday, a group of people could be seen at the house, loading a stroller and other belongings into two minivans. A neighbor who had stopped by to offer his condolences told a reporter that the people in the group didn't want to talk, and they left after about 20 minutes.

Randy Mullins said the suspect appeared placid as he sat handcuffed and the deputy was kneeling down to comfort the two younger children.

"He was sitting there like he didn't have a care in the world. He didn't appear to be upset. He didn't appear to be crying."

Tags: crime, murder, decapitation, us, man murders mother
Location: United States, North Carolina

Entertainment Gallery

With her film 'Phillauri' up for release, Anushka Sharma made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma has a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar lauched a new version of his iconic song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast', from the film 'Machine' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay launches new version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast with Mustafa-Kiara
The team of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' held a screening of their film in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Karan show Badrinath Ki Dulhania to their families and others
Numerous celebrities from the film industry were seen at the fifth and concluding day of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out as Khidkiyaan theatre festival concludes with a bang
Mandana Karimi celebrated her wedding with Gaurav Gupta with a grand bash on Sunday where numerous Bollywood stars were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mandana Karimi hosts a grand wedding reception for B-Town
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma dazzled in outfits created by Manish Malhotra as they walked the ramp for Shabana Azmi's charity Mijwan on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma sizzle on ramp for charity
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New York couple wins USD 10 million on lottery scratch-off ticket

The New York State Gaming Commission says the ticket was part of the special 50th anniversary instant game,
 

Quadriplegic from Mysuru conquers sky, enters Limca Book of Records

The gutsy, never- say- die man admits to being inspired by an episode of Bollywood star, Aamir Khan's television show, Sathyameva Jayathe, which featured a paraplegic doing sky diving.
 

India cricket team assured of No. 1 Test ranking after victory against Australia

India bounced back in style to win the second Test after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener at Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith's act was against spirit of the game: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking the dressing room's input for a DRS referral in the second Test against India. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are India’s best Test players: Virat Kolhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the batting duo as India’s best Test players for their match-winning contributions. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

New York couple wins USD 10 million on lottery scratch-off ticket

The New York State Gaming Commission says the ticket was part of the special 50th anniversary instant game,

Decried as Muslim ban, will Trump decree pass legal muster?

The Trump administration considers three of the nations targeted -- Iran, Sudan and Syria -- as state sponsors of terrorism. (Photo: File)

Indian man gets 15 yrs in US jail for plotting terror attack in his home country

US District Judge Larry Hicks in Reno also ordered Balwinder Singh to remain under lifetime federal supervision upon his release from prison after prosecutors argued that Singh has had ties to known terrorist groups in India for more than two decades.(Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Ukraine foreign minister urges continued sanctions on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Trump admin seeks 60 days to respond on work permits of H1-B spouses

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham