Texas woman charged with mutilating, killing her 5-year-old daughter

Austin, Texas: A woman from Texas has been arrested for stabbing her fiver-year-old daughter to death.

The 24-year-old accused identified as Krystle Villanueva, has been charged with capital murder of her daughter Giovanna Larae Hernandez. Krystle has also been charged with stabbing her father-in-law who tried to intervene and stop her from attacking his granddaughter, said a report in the Daily Mail.

The incident took place at the accused’s home in Kyle, located close to Austin in Texas.

The report stated that the victim’s grandfather saw his daughter-in-law taking a knife from the kitchen and going back to her bedroom. Few minutes later, he heard his granddaughter crying out in pain.

He immediately rushed to help her and tried to grab the knife from the accused, who in turn overpowered him and stabbed him in the forehead.

Soon after the incident, police were informed about the crime. When the officials reached the spot, they discovered the minor girl’s dead body in the bedroom.

The victim’s grandfather, in a statement to the police, said that the accused was a drug-addict and was addicted to alcohol and marijuana.

The accused was also said to have joined a de-addiction centre in 2015. “She tried to get help. I don't know if she just relapsed, or I really can't say what happened,” the accused’s sister was quoted as saying in the report.

If convicted, Krystle could face life in prison or even death penalty. She is being held at Hays County jail on USD 1.1 million bond.